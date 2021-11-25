Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report for period ending 30 September 2020

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2020.
onlyCAPE FLATTERY
SILICA SANDS
MLM INTEREST 100%
The Cape Flattery Silica Sands Pr ject is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation
useowned by Mitsubishi. During the September 2020 Quarter, the Company continued
di cussions on progressing access arrangements for the tenement with Traditional Land Owners.
Metallica has previously
completed a reconnaissance personalsampling program that identified
three target areas with silica oxide (SiO2) percentages of greater than 99%. These target areas form the basis of an Exploration Target of 20-100* Mt of high purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.
In January 2020, Metallica advised the ASX that a sampling p ogram completed in the last Quarter 2019 at its 100%-owned Cape Flattery Silica Sands project in Far North Queensland has confirmed the presence
of high purity silica sands.
The exploration program consisted Forof hand augering eight (8) holes to
a depth of penetration averaging 4.75m on the eastern target area f the tenement, which is located
adjacent to Mitsubishi's large and established Cape Flattery Silica Sands mine (Figure 3).
The majority of the eight (8) auger holes returned intervals
(1m samples) of >99% SiO2 with insitu quality averaging between 96.1% and 99.1% SiO2 (see Table 1) which are comparable with known deposits in the region. Seven (7) of the eight (8) holes ended in high purity silica sand using a 1m sample interval.
Figure 3: Cape Flattery Silica location
* Exploration Target
Refer ASX Release dated 18 April 2018. Cautionary Statement: An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.
metallicaminerals.com.au | 3
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
only
Table 1: Average of sampling results per auger hole
Hole
Average
Average
Average
Average
Interval
Comment
Number
SiO2 (%)
Fe2O3 (%)
TiO2 (%)
LOI (%)
Average
CF191001
98.21
0.17
0.31
0.67
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191002
98.41
0.13
0.25
0.54
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191003
98.33
0.29
0.42
0.28
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
use
CF191004
98.67
0.17
0.29
0.22
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191005
99.09
0.03
0.06
0.18
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191006
98.91
0.07
0.09
0.29
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
CF191007
96.12
0.38
0.14
1.25
0m - 3.0m
Edge of target area
CF191008
98.81
0.13
0.18
0.32
0m - 5.0m
Ended in high purity silica sand
Meetings were also held with
personalHopevale Congress who represent the landowners
nd are the Registered Native Title Body Corporate. Negotiations continue with Hopevale Congress to finalise the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Agreement and the Conduct and Compensation Agreement.
Meetings have also been held with Walmbaar Aboriginal Corporation in relation to the Dingaal clan's permission to undertaken drilling on existing tracks within the project area.
The Company has also commenced an initial internal high-level options study of
Forthe project, including planning w rks/requirements, to assess what is required to better understand the potential silica sand deposit size and quality, as well as options on how to most efficiently develop the potential white silica sand mine, the associated necessary logistics to deliver the sand to a nearby ship moored at Cape Flattery.
The planned activities for the December Quarter are:
Complete the November 2020 drilling program to establish a maiden silica sand resource;
Conduct preliminary sized sand quality and recovery test-work; and
Progress concept work currently underway on an infrastructure solution to load ocean going vessels.
Commenting on these results, Metallica's Executive Chairman, Theo Psaros said:
"We are pleased with the progress of discussions with the Traditional Land Owners. Interest in Cape Flattery silica sand projects is increasing significantly. While our proximity to Mitsubishi's large mine and export operation is positive, we now need to confirm
our own resource potential. Achieving permission from the Traditional Land Owners will be another positive step in our advancement of this project."
According to industry research firm IMARC Group, high-purity silica sands are becoming more sought after, with the global market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2010 and 2017. In 2017, a total of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.
This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass- making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example,
in the global glass-making industry, one of the major consumers of high-purity silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries. IMARC also estimated the global silica sand market could grow from US$7 billion to US$20 billion in 2024.
metallicaminerals.com.au | 4
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
onlyURQUHART BAUXITE
BAUXITE
MLM INTEREST 50%
The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5km southwest of Weipa
useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula, which is a r gion renowned for its extensive deposits of high-quality pisolitic bauxite. The project consists of two bauxite plateaux, known as Area A and Area B, that are wholly contained within the lease area.
The project is a Joint Venture personal(JV) between Oresome Australia Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of
Metallica Minerals) 50% and Ozore Resources Pty Ltd 50%.
During the Quarter Metallica completed an initial sampling pr gram on the Industrial Sands value-add opportunity. The particle size distribution results were received indicating that the sand sizing was predominately within expectations of between 125-500 micron / 1mm size (fine to m dium sand) composed of high levels of quartz. Subject to when the bauxite market improves, Metallica will then undertake low-cost work to discuss the sand market with potential users of
Forindustrial sand to gauge if the sand deposits above the bauxite deposit has a likely market or not.
On 15 September 2020, Metallica announced that it had recommended to the JV that the planned pre-feasibility study be placed on hold until the bauxite market improves. Metallica had undertaken preliminary work to update its concept models on the project. The completion of the concept work is impacted greatly by the current downturn in the bauxite market, as evidenced by the following;
Reports of recent Chinese alumina refinery production reducing from 2019 levels, partly due to COVID-19 related issues;
Metallica receiving bauxite market news and verbal reports of Guinea increasing their share of sales of higher- quality bauxite into China; and
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) shutting down its operations earlier than planned, partly due to the weak sales environment.
Metallica completed its strategic review of its holding in the JV and it is now exploring options of a possible sale of Metallica's interest in the JV and/or UBx project.
URQUHART POINT
HEAVY MINERAL SANDS MLM INTEREST 50%
The Urquhart Point HMS project was part of the Cape York JV with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd. In December 2019, both JV parties entered into binding term sheets for the sale of their 50% interest's in the Heavy Mineral Sands plant and tenements (ML20669 and ML20737).
The total proceeds for the sale of Metallica's 50% interest in the Heavy Mineral Sands Plant and Tenements was $1,722,203 (excluding GST but including the refund of the environmental bond). The HMS plant will be released to the new owner shortly as Ozore Resources have been paid in full.
CAPE YORK
REGIONAL EXPLORATION MLM INTEREST 50%
No work was completed on the regional exploration tenements during the Quarter as the main
focus was on completing the sale of the HMS tenements and plant. As part of the ongoing review of the tenement holdings, the JV relinquished four tenements which showed low prospectivity. This relinquishment has provided a significant cost saving. The JV will look to further reduce the regional exploration tenements during the Quarter.
ESMERALDA
GOLD & BASE METALS,
GRAPHITE
MLM INTEREST 100%
The Esmeralda Project consists of 3 EPMs covering 976km2.
An internal study for gold and base metal targets on the Esmeralda tenements was completed in the June Quarter 2019. The study comprised of modelling public domain geophysical data over the project tenements and this resulted in
a better understanding of the occurrence and distribution of the graphitic granites and the associated intrusives beneath the cover sequence.
A number of copper and copper- gold intrusive-related and vein/ lode related target areas have been identified from the study and Metallica is continuing to interpolate the study results and plan an exploration strategy based on these results.
No other exploration work was undertaken on the Esmeralda tenements during the September 2020 Quarter.
Planning for an Inverse Polarisation (IP) program is underway which is expected to assist in identifying any drill targets for the project.
metallicaminerals.com.au | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:05 UTC.