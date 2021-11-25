Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report for period ending 30 September 2020

onlyCAPE FLATTERY

The Cape Flattery Silica Sands Pr ject is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation

useowned by Mitsubishi. During the September 2020 Quarter, the Company continued

di cussions on progressing access arrangements for the tenement with Traditional Land Owners.

Metallica has previously

completed a reconnaissance personalsampling program that identified

three target areas with silica oxide (SiO2) percentages of greater than 99%. These target areas form the basis of an Exploration Target of 20-100* Mt of high purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.

In January 2020, Metallica advised the ASX that a sampling p ogram completed in the last Quarter 2019 at its 100%-owned Cape Flattery Silica Sands project in Far North Queensland has confirmed the presence

of high purity silica sands.

The exploration program consisted Forof hand augering eight (8) holes to

a depth of penetration averaging 4.75m on the eastern target area f the tenement, which is located

adjacent to Mitsubishi's large and established Cape Flattery Silica Sands mine (Figure 3).

The majority of the eight (8) auger holes returned intervals

(1m samples) of >99% SiO2 with insitu quality averaging between 96.1% and 99.1% SiO2 (see Table 1) which are comparable with known deposits in the region. Seven (7) of the eight (8) holes ended in high purity silica sand using a 1m sample interval.