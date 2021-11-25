Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report for period ending 31 December 2020

Log in
Quarterly Report for period ending 31 December 2020

29 JANUARY 2021
QUARTERLY REPORT

29 JANUARY 2021

ASX RELEASE

for the period ended 31 December 2020

ASX:MLM

only

KEY EVENTS

Drilling successfully

Maiden Inferred

c mpleted in

Resource released in

December 2020 at

November 2020 for

Cape Flattery Silica

Cape Flattery Silica

Sands Project

Sands Project

use

The company's

Annual General

personal

Meeting was held

Croydon

on 18 November

2020, all resolutions

approved

CAPE FLATTERY

SILICA SAND PROJECT

Cooktown

Cairns

Karumba

For

ESMERALDA GOLD-BASE

METALS AND GRAPHITE

PROJECT

Townsville

Conduct &

Weipa Bauxite

Compensation

Project sold for

Agreement signed by

cash and royalties

Hopevale Congress

$2.4 million in cash is

Management

available at Quarter

continues to evaluate

end, with no debt

new opportunities

in the gold, copper,

silica sand and

other mineral

commodity sectors

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, with interests in silica sands and gold-copper.

Figure 1:

Brisbane

Metallica's

Project

0

50

100km

locations

CORPORATE INFORMATION

As at 31 December 2020

onlyCASH BALANCE

As at 31 December 2020, MLM's cash balance was approximately $2.4m

ISSUED CAPITAL

324,377,408 Ordinary Shares

use11,000,000 Unlisted Options

personalFor

SHAREHOLDERS

DIRECTORS

1,930

Theo Psaros

Total Shareholders

Executive Chairman

Top 20 shareholders

Andrew Gillies

hold 47.98%

Non-Executive Director

LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

Scott Waddell

Executive Director &

Jien Mining P/L - 12.38%

Chief Financial Officer

Osmosis Holdings P/L - 5.39%

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Plan 1 P/L - 4.10%

Scott Waddell

Company Secretary

Figure 2: Sand samples from December drilling programme laid out at IHC

Robbins in preparation for Metallurgical testwork to commence

ABN 45 076 696 092 | ASX:MLM

T +61 7 3249 3000 | F +61 7 3249 3001 | E admin@metallicaminerals.com.au

metallicaminerals.com.au | 71 Lytton Road, East Brisbane QLD 4169 | GPO Box 122, Brisbane QLD 4001 metallicaminerals.com.au | 2

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2020.

onlyCAPE FLATTERY

SILICA SANDS

MLM INTEREST 100%

The Cape Flattery Silica Sands Pr ject is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand

Table 1: Cape Flattery Resource Estimate

Silica

Silica

Density

SiO2

Al2O3

Fe2O3

TiO2

Classification Sand

Sand

(t/m3)

%

%

%

%

(Mt)

(Mm3)

Inferred

12.85

8.03

1.6

99.28

0.201

0.161

0.226

Resource

mining and shipping operation useowned by Mitsubishi. During

the December 2020 Quarter, the Company continued to progress its evaluation and development of this project.

On 30 November 2020, Metallica advised the ASX that it had

achieved a Maiden JORC Inferred personalResource of 12.85 million tonnes

@ 99.28% SiO2 for its 100% owned Cape Flattery Silica Sa d Project (CFS). This result had been based on hand auger work completed in previous pr grams (see Table 1).

The independent assessment of this auger hole exploration was conducted by consultants Aus ocks Pty Ltd. The final

ma ketable product being sought is a high silica (SiO2) grade sand, the SiO2 content by percentage would be used to quantify insitu material as a resource. Cut-off grades were adopted based on analysis of raw assay

Fordata and grade tonnage plots completed on the block model to

ptimise the average SiO2 grade and quantity of the resource at varied reporting levels.

rom the 8 auger holes that were used in the resource

estimate the SiO2 percentage ranged from 95.01% - 99.70%:

  • Inferred Resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 - A cut-off grade 98.4% has been defined based on the surrounding data.

These results show there is potential to produce a premium grade silica product using standard processing techniques.

The Cape Flattery Silica Eastern Inferred Resource Estimate (see Table 1) and further details are in the ASX Release on 30 November 2020 titled "Maiden Silica Sand Resource for Cape Flattery Project".

The target areas within the Metallica EPM 25734 form the basis of an Exploration Target* of 20-100Mt of high purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.

Following on from the Maiden Resource based on auger hole exploration, in December 2020 Metallica successfully completed its maiden drilling program; a total of twenty-two

  1. holes were drilled within Target Area 1, (see Figure 3).

All drilling was undertaken with permission from the Aboriginal Corporations.

The samples have now been sent to ALS and IHC Robbins for interpretation and analysis of the results is expected during the March 2021 Quarter.

The focus for the March 2021 Quarter is to progress non field activities including:

  • Commence planning for environmental studies and water monitoring bores;
  • Resume discussions with the Traditional Land Owners to work towards completion of cultural heritage and other Native Title agreements;
  • Complete an initial internal high-level options study of the project, including:
    • to assess the silica sand deposit size and quality;
    • explore options on how to most efficiently develop the potential white silica sand mine; and
    • investigate the associated necessary logistics to deliver the sand to nearby ships.

(*) Exploration Target

Refer ASX Release dated 18 April 2018. Cautionary Statement: An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.

metallicaminerals.com.au | 3

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyAccording to industry research firm IMARC Group, high-purity silica sands are becoming more sought after, with the global market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2010 and 2017. In 2017, a total of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.

This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass-making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example, in the

global glass-making industry, one of the major consumers of high-purity silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries. IMARC also

usestimated the global silica sand market could grow from US$7 billion to US$20 billion in 2024. personalForigure 3: Cape Flattery Silica drill hole locations (Dec 2020)

metallicaminerals.com.au | 4

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION

onlyURQUHART BAUXITE

BAUXITE

MLM INTEREST 50%

The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5km southwest of Weipa

useon the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula. On 3 November 2020 Metallica announced the ale of subsidiary company Oresome Australia Pty Ltd the 50% Joint Venture holder in the Urquhart Bauxite Project.

The purchaser is a private personalcompany, Clear Logistics Australia Pty Ltd, who has

experience in bauxite, heavy mineral sand and industrial sa d and gravel operations.

The key terms of the sale are:

• First installment of $50,000 was received on the signing of the agreement;

• A further $50,000 was payable within 30 days of the signing of the Share Sale Agreement; however, this payment is currently overdue and outstanding as at the date of this report. Metallica has been following up the outstanding invoice

Forand is exploring options to pursue this payment;

• A milestone payment of $100,000 upon the shipment of the first 1 million dry tonnes and an additional $100,000 upon shipment of the second 1 million dry tonnes of bauxite from the Tenement (i.e. $200,000 combined);

• Bauxite royalties to be paid as follows:

i. $0.75/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is less than USD$60/t; or

  1. $1.50/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is between USD$60.01 and USD$70/t; or
  2. $2/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is more than USD$70.01/t,
  1. Sand royalties to be paid as follows:
    1. $0.25/t shipped if the price received is between USD$30.01 and USD$40/t CIF Singapore; or
    2. $1/t shipped if the price received is more than USD$40.01/t CIF Singapore.
  • Subsequent Sale. If at any time Clear Logistics transfers or disposes of the shares
    in Oresome, the profit (if any) on that sale will be shared 50% with Metallica.

Conditions precedent were satisfied including the execution of a royalty deed on the above terms. A deed of security in favour of Metallica in relation to the royalty was signed by Clear Logistics and is expected to be executed once arrangements have been confirmed with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd.

Metallica had previously advised the ASX that following the completion of internal concept work on the project, these concept results had been negatively impacted

by the current downturn in the bauxite market, as evidenced by the following:

  • Reports of Chinese alumina refinery production reducing from 2019 levels, partly due to COVID-19 related issues;
  • Metallica receiving bauxite market news and verbal reports of Guinea increasing

their share of sales of higher- quality bauxite into China; and

  • Metro Mining shutting down their bauxite mining and export operations earlier than planned, partly due to the weak sales environment (see Metro's ASX Release dated 14 August 2020).

ESMERALDA

GOLD & BASE METALS,

GRAPHITE

MLM INTEREST 100%

The Esmeralda Project consists of 3 EPMs covering approximately 976km2.

An internal study for gold and base metal targets on the Esmeralda tenements was completed in the June Quarter 2019.

The study comprised of modelling public domain geophysical data over the project tenements and this resulted in

a better understanding of the occurrence and distribution of the graphitic granites and the associated intrusives beneath the cover sequence. A number of copper and copper-goldintrusive-related and vein/ lode related target areas have been identified from the study and Metallica is continuing to interpolate the study results and plan an exploration strategy based on these results.

An Inverse Polarisation exploration program is being planned for the March/June 2021 Quarter subject to the North Queensland wet season.

No other exploration work was undertaken on the Esmeralda tenements during the December 2020 Quarter.

metallicaminerals.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
