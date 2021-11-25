Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report for period ending 31 December 2020

mining and shipping operation useowned by Mitsubishi. During

the December 2020 Quarter, the Company continued to progress its evaluation and development of this project.

On 30 November 2020, Metallica advised the ASX that it had

achieved a Maiden JORC Inferred personalResource of 12.85 million tonnes

@ 99.28% SiO2 for its 100% owned Cape Flattery Silica Sa d Project (CFS). This result had been based on hand auger work completed in previous pr grams (see Table 1).

The independent assessment of this auger hole exploration was conducted by consultants Aus ocks Pty Ltd. The final

ma ketable product being sought is a high silica (SiO2) grade sand, the SiO2 content by percentage would be used to quantify insitu material as a resource. Cut-off grades were adopted based on analysis of raw assay

Fordata and grade tonnage plots completed on the block model to

ptimise the average SiO2 grade and quantity of the resource at varied reporting levels.

rom the 8 auger holes that were used in the resource