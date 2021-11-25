Metallica Minerals : Quarterly Report for period ending 31 December 2020

Metallica Minerals (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2020.
onlyCAPE FLATTERY
SILICA SANDS
MLM INTEREST 100%
The Cape Flattery Silica Sands Pr ject is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand
Table 1: Cape Flattery Resource Estimate
Silica
Silica
Density
SiO2
Al2O3
Fe2O3
TiO2
Classification Sand
Sand
(t/m3)
%
%
%
%
(Mt)
(Mm3)
Inferred
12.85
8.03
1.6
99.28
0.201
0.161
0.226
Resource
mining and shipping operation owned by Mitsubishi. During
the December 2020 Quarter, the Company continued to progress its evaluation and development of this project.
On 30 November 2020, Metallica advised the ASX that it had
achieved a Maiden JORC Inferred Resource of 12.85 million tonnes
@ 99.28% SiO2 for its 100% owned Cape Flattery Silica Sand Project (CFS). This result had been based on hand auger work completed in previous programs (see Table 1).
The independent assessment of this auger hole exploration was conducted by consultants Ausrocks Pty Ltd. The final
marketable product being sought is a high silica (SiO2) grade sand, the SiO2 content by percentage would be used to quantify insitu material as a resource. Cut-off grades were adopted based on analysis of raw assay
data and grade tonnage plots completed on the block model to
optimise the average SiO2 grade and quantity of the resource at varied reporting levels.
From the 8 auger holes that were used in the resource
estimate the SiO2 percentage ranged from 95.01% - 99.70%:
Inferred Resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 - A cut-off grade 98.4% has been defined based on the surrounding data.
These results show there is potential to produce a premium grade silica product using standard processing techniques.
The Cape Flattery Silica Eastern Inferred Resource Estimate (see Table 1) and further details are in the ASX Release on 30 November 2020 titled "Maiden Silica Sand Resource for Cape Flattery Project".
The target areas within the Metallica EPM 25734 form the basis of an Exploration Target* of 20-100Mt of high purity silica sands, with the insitu quality ranging between 96.9% and 99.6% SiO2.
Following on from the Maiden Resource based on auger hole exploration, in December 2020 Metallica successfully completed its maiden drilling program; a total of twenty-two
holes were drilled within Target Area 1, (see Figure 3).
All drilling was undertaken with permission from the Aboriginal Corporations.
The samples have now been sent to ALS and IHC Robbins for interpretation and analysis of the results is expected during the March 2021 Quarter.
The focus for the March 2021 Quarter is to progress non field activities including:
Commence planning for environmental studies and water monitoring bores;
Resume discussions with the Traditional Land Owners to work towards completion of cultural heritage and other Native Title agreements;
Complete an initial internal high-level options study of the project, including:
to assess the silica sand deposit size and quality;
explore options on how to most efficiently develop the potential white silica sand mine; and
investigate the associated necessary logistics to deliver the sand to nearby ships.
(*) Exploration Target
Refer ASX Release dated 18 April 2018. Cautionary Statement: An Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quality and grade of the Cape Flattery Silica Sand deposits are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient information at this time to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource in these areas.
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
According to industry research firm IMARC Group, high-purity silica sands are becoming more sought after, with the global market growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2010 and 2017. In 2017, a total of 188 Mt of silica sand was produced globally.
This growth has been driven by silica sand's applications across a broad range of industries including glass-making, foundry casting, water filtration, chemicals and metals, hydraulic fracturing and an increasing number of hi-tech products, including solar panels. For example, in the
global glass-making industry, one of the major consumers of high-purity silica has experienced significant growth recently from the construction and automotive industries. IMARC also
estimated the global silica sand market could grow from US$7 billion to US$20 billion in 2024. Figure 3: Cape Flattery Silica drill hole locations (Dec 2020)
DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION
onlyURQUHART BAUXITE
BAUXITE
MLM INTEREST 50%
The Urquhart Bauxite Project is located 5km southwest of Weipa
on the western coast of the Cape York Peninsula. On 3 November 2020 Metallica announced the sale of subsidiary company Oresome Australia Pty Ltd the 50% Joint Venture holder in the Urquhart Bauxite Project.
The purchaser is a private company, Clear Logistics Australia Pty Ltd, who has
experience in bauxite, heavy mineral sand and industrial sa d and gravel operations.
The key terms of the sale are:
• First installment of $50,000 was received on the signing of the agreement;
• A further $50,000 was payable within 30 days of the signing of the Share Sale Agreement; however, this payment is currently overdue and outstanding as at the date of this report. Metallica has been following up the outstanding invoice
and is exploring options to pursue this payment;
• A milestone payment of $100,000 upon the shipment of the first 1 million dry tonnes and an additional $100,000 upon shipment of the second 1 million dry tonnes of bauxite from the Tenement (i.e. $200,000 combined);
• Bauxite royalties to be paid as follows:
i. $0.75/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is less than USD$60/t; or
$1.50/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is between USD$60.01 and USD$70/t; or
$2/t shipped if the CBIX Bauxite Index price is more than USD$70.01/t,
Sand royalties to be paid as follows:
$0.25/t shipped if the price received is between USD$30.01 and USD$40/t CIF Singapore; or
$1/t shipped if the price received is more than USD$40.01/t CIF Singapore.
Subsequent Sale. If at any time Clear Logistics transfers or disposes of the shares
in Oresome, the profit (if any) on that sale will be shared 50% with Metallica.
Conditions precedent were satisfied including the execution of a royalty deed on the above terms. A deed of security in favour of Metallica in relation to the royalty was signed by Clear Logistics and is expected to be executed once arrangements have been confirmed with Ozore Resources Pty Ltd.
Metallica had previously advised the ASX that following the completion of internal concept work on the project, these concept results had been negatively impacted
by the current downturn in the bauxite market, as evidenced by the following:
Reports of Chinese alumina refinery production reducing from 2019 levels, partly due to COVID-19 related issues;
Metallica receiving bauxite market news and verbal reports of Guinea increasing
their share of sales of higher- quality bauxite into China; and
Metro Mining shutting down their bauxite mining and export operations earlier than planned, partly due to the weak sales environment (see Metro's ASX Release dated 14 August 2020).
ESMERALDA
GOLD & BASE METALS,
GRAPHITE
MLM INTEREST 100%
The Esmeralda Project consists of 3 EPMs covering approximately 976km2.
An internal study for gold and base metal targets on the Esmeralda tenements was completed in the June Quarter 2019.
The study comprised of modelling public domain geophysical data over the project tenements and this resulted in
a better understanding of the occurrence and distribution of the graphitic granites and the associated intrusives beneath the cover sequence. A number of copper and copper-goldintrusive-related and vein/ lode related target areas have been identified from the study and Metallica is continuing to interpolate the study results and plan an exploration strategy based on these results.
An Inverse Polarisation exploration program is being planned for the March/June 2021 Quarter subject to the North Queensland wet season.
No other exploration work was undertaken on the Esmeralda tenements during the December 2020 Quarter.
