Metallica Minerals : Quarterly report for period ending 31 December 2021

The Cape Flattery Silica Project is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation owned by Mitsubishi.

During the December 2021 quarter, a third infill drilling program was successfully completed. The twenty-four (24) hole drilling program hole depths averaged approximately 16m with a maximum depth of 36m being drilled in hole CFS142 (see figure 1). These holes were drilled within the CFS Mining Lease Application area (MLA) using a vacuum-based drill rig (see figure 2). The combined database for the CFS Project now comprises 144 drill holes comprising approximately 2,000m of drilling.