    MLM   AU000000MLM0

METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED

(MLM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Metallica Minerals : Quarterly report for period ending 31 December 2021

01/19/2022 | 04:15pm EST
METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED | ASX:MLM

QUARTERLY REPORT

DECEMBER 2021

Metallica Minerals Quarterly Report

ASX

RELEASE

31 December 2021 Quarterly Report

19 January 2022

Metallica Minerals Limited an Australian resource development company, focused on becoming a Silica Sands producer.

ASX: MLM

Metallica Minerals Limited (ASX: MLM) ("Metallica", "the Company") is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ending 31 December 2021.

Directors

Theo Psaros - Executive Chairman

Brad Sampson - Non-Executive Director

Mark Bojanjac - Non-Executive Director

Senior Management

Scott Waddell - CFO & Company Secretary

Nicholas Villa - General Manager,

Cape Flattery Silica Sand Project

CORPORATE

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Issued Capital

568,023,140 Ordinary Shares

130,678,964 Listed Options

8,160,000 Unlisted Options

Shareholders

1,442 shareholders

Top 20 shareholders hold 46.8%

Largest Shareholders

Ilwella Pty Ltd - 19.6%

Dostal Nominees Pty Ltd - 6.1% Rookharp Capital Pty Lmited - 3.1%

Cash Balance

As at 31/12/2021, MLM's cash balance was approximately $5.1m

Website

metallicaminerals.com.au

A short video presentation on our Cape Flattery Project is available on our website.

2

KEY EVENTS

Updated Scoping Study completed showing an NPV8 before tax of $253m (refer to table 1)

Native Title Negotiation Protocol document was finalised

$5.1 million in cash is available at quarter end, with no debt

40% increase to 53.5Mt Resource at the Cape Flattery Silica sand Project (refer to table 2)

Sale of unmarketable shares was completed

24 hole infill drilling program completed at Cape Flattery Silica sand Project

PFS team visited CFS project

Metallica Minerals Quarterly Report

DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION CAPE FLATTERY SILICA SANDS

MLM

Interest

100%

The Cape Flattery Silica Project is adjacent to the world class Cape Flattery Silica Sand mining and shipping operation owned by Mitsubishi.

During the December 2021 quarter, a third infill drilling program was successfully completed. The twenty-four (24) hole drilling program hole depths averaged approximately 16m with a maximum depth of 36m being drilled in hole CFS142 (see figure 1). These holes were drilled within the CFS Mining Lease Application area (MLA) using a vacuum-based drill rig (see figure 2). The combined database for the CFS Project now comprises 144 drill holes comprising approximately 2,000m of drilling.

High purity silica sand was intersected in 17 of the 24 holes with the high-grade sand occurring consistently as predicted by the resource model. The infill drilling indicates that the existing geological model is robust. The chip tray samples from hole CFS142 (being 36m in depth), is shown in figure 3 below. This sample shows a high proportion of clean white sand.

Figure 1: Drill hole location map in the Project's resource area, with Metallica's December 2021 drill holes shown in dark green and the prior program drill holes shown in red

4

Metallica Minerals Quarterly Report

Figure 2: Photo of Yearlong Contractors vacuum-based drill rig working at CFS project

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metallica Minerals Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 21:14:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -3,05 M -2,21 M -2,21 M
Net cash 2021 7,53 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,64x
EV / Sales 2021 244x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metallica Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott Waddell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Theo J. Psaros Executive Chairman
Stuart Bradley Sampson Non-Executive Director
Mark Trevor Bojanjac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLICA MINERALS LIMITED0.00%10
BHP GROUP12.53%168 194
RIO TINTO PLC11.26%121 411
GLENCORE PLC10.36%73 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.94%55 777
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.74%35 716