    MZN   CA59125A1030

METALLUM RESOURCES INC.

(MZN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:47 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

06/10/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF) - is developing a high-grade zinc/copper project in Ontario. BTV chats with President & CEO, Kerem Usenmez to learn more.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/ceo-clips-metallum-resources-copper-and-zinc-btv-investing-news-ceo-clip-60sec/

Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF)

https://www.metallumzinc.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127151


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,44 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net Debt 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 CAD
Average target price 0,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 464%
Managers and Directors
Kerem Usenmez President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Bales Chief Financial Officer
Simon T. P. Ridgway Chairman
Mario David Szotlender Director
Ralph Rushton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALLUM RESOURCES INC.-26.67%12
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.1.13%61 159
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-11.03%50 559
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.99%48 937
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.19.49%19 832
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-7.25%19 665