Metallum Resources: Copper and Zinc, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF) - is developing a high-grade zinc/copper project in Ontario. BTV chats with President & CEO, Kerem Usenmez to learn more.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/ceo-clips-metallum-resources-copper-and-zinc-btv-investing-news-ceo-clip-60sec/

Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN) (OTCQB: MTLLF)

https://www.metallumzinc.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127151