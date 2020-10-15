Metallurgical of China : Guo Wenqing Meets with Wu Shenghua, Deputy Secretary and Governor of Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou

Guo Wenqing Meets with Wu Shenghua, Deputy Secretary and Governor of Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement between MCC Communication Construction Group and Libo County, Qiannan Prefecture

+ . -

On September 21, Guo Wenqing, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of China Minmetals, and concurrently Chairman of MCC, met with the delegation led by Wu Shenghua, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee and Governor of Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou, at the headquarters of MCC. They conducted in-depth and friendly exchanges in terms of municipal transportation infrastructure construction, mineral resources development, and mineral processing reagent R&D and production, as well as ancient town restoration and reconstruction, and witnessed the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement between MCC Communication Construction Group and Libo County, Qiannan Prefecture.

Guo Wenqing thanked Qiannan Prefecture for its long-term support for China Minmetals and MCC, and briefly introduced the development history of these two Fortune Global 500 enterprises and their achievements since their strategic restructuring. He pointed out that since the strategic restructuring, China Minmetals has adhered to the goal of 'quadrupling profits in three steps' to continuously build and consolidate the business system of 'four beams and eight columns' centering on the metal mining, metallurgy, trade, logistics, finance and real estate so as to promote the enterprise to enter a new stage of high-quality development. Currently, the assets under China Minmetals reach RMB 2.16 trillion. In 2019, the operating revenue exceeded RMB 600 billion, ranking 92nd among Fortune Global 500 enterprises. At present, China Minmetals and MCC are following the important instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping to 'foster a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other', and actively promote exchanges and cooperation with local governments and leading enterprises in the industry based on their own business areas.

Guo Wenqing said that China Minmetals and MCC remained long-term cooperation with Guizhou and established a profound partnership with Qiannan Prefecture. At present, eight subsidiaries of MCC have carried out 22 large construction projects worth more than RMB 10 billion in Qiannan Prefecture, making due contributions to the local economic and social development. He hopes that both sides will establish professional forces as soon as possible to study and expand the scope of cooperation, and further cooperation in a wider range of fields such as municipal transportation infrastructure construction, mineral resources development, and mineral processing reagent R&D and production, as well as ancient town restoration and reconstruction so as to achieve mutual benefit, win-win outcomes and common development.

Wu Shenghua expressed his appreciation for the development achievements of China Minmetals after restructuring, introduced the basic situation of Qiannan Prefecture, and reviewed the course of cooperation with China Minmetals and MCC. He pointed out that Qiannan Prefecture has the unique geographical advantages of connecting Shanghai and Zhejiang through Hunan and Jiangxi in the east, connecting Hong Kong and Macao through Guangdong and Guangxi in the south, connecting ASEAN countries through Yunnan in the west, and passing through Sichuan and Chongqing in the north to the northwest. It was once an important passage of the Silk Road to the sea in the south, and also the old road from Central Guizhou to Sichuan, Guangxi, Hunan and Yunnan. The air, railway, highway and river transport in Qiannan Prefecture intertwines vertically and horizontally, enabling it one of the regions with the best stereoscopic transportation conditions in Guizhou. In addition, it is also home to rich mineral resources, with more than 50 kinds of proven mineral resources including phosphorus, aluminum, coal, lead and zinc, among which the reserves of phosphate ore reach more than 4 billion tons.

Wu Shenghua said that Qiannan Prefecture is committed to creating high-quality development environment, deepening reform, streamlining the government, delegating power, and gradually forming the development environment with the most relaxed entrepreneurial environment, the most civilized society, the safest living environment as well as low costs in trade, production, administration and low social cost. Therefore, it is the best time to invest and start businesses in Qiannan Prefecture. He hopes that China Minmetals and MCC will further strengthen communication and exchanges with Qiannan Prefecture, and actively expand the cooperation in a wider range of fields such as municipal transportation infrastructure construction, mineral resources development, cultural industry, and health and well-being industry. The Qiannan Prefecture government will provide China Minmetals and MCC with all-round high-quality services for their development, and form task forces to take charge of the business with China Minmetals and MCC so as to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new level and a new height.

The two sides also discuss extensively other issues of common concern.

After the talks, Guo Wenqing and Wu Shenghua witnessed the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement between MCC Communication Construction Group and Libo County. It was signed by Leng Tiesong, Vice President and General Manager of MCC Communication Construction Group, and He Yanchao, Vice Head of Libo County. According to the agreement, the two sides will realize resource sharing and common development for the purpose of effectively expanding the road engineering, municipal public engineering, and rail transit engineering construction markets based on the principle of equality, mutual benefit and complementary advantages, laying a solid foundation for future cooperation on other projects.

Other officials who attended the meeting and witnessed the signing included Ma Yunfei, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Committee and Deputy Governor of Qiannan Prefecture, Chen Guoyong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Prefecture Government and Director of Qiannan Prefecture Investment Promotion Bureau, Ye Lin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Head of Libo County, and Wang Fang, Director of Liaison Office in Beijing of Qiannan Prefecture Government, as well as Wang Shilei, member of the Party Group and Deputy General Manager of China Minmetals, Zhang Mengxing, China MCC President and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of MCC and China MCC, Wang Jionghui, General Manager Assistant of China Minmetals and Chairman of Minmetals Exploration & Development Co., Ltd., Zhu Guangxia, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of MCC and China MCC and Vice President of China MCC, Li Maolin, General Manager of Changsha Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Tian Zhixiang, Chairman of Guizhou Branch of MCC.

Guo Wenqing talking with Wu Shenghua

Scene of the meeting

Group photo of Guo Wenqing and Wu Shenghua

Group photo of leaders from two sides

Scene of the signing ceremony

Group photo of guests who participate in the signing ceremony