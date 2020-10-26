Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : MCC Group Ranks Eighth in "ENR's Top 250 Global Contractors"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 12:05am EDT

+ . -

　　On August 25, the US Engineering News Record (ENR for short) published on its official website the ranking of Top 250 Global Contractors in 2020, and MCC Group ranked eighth, occupying a place among top 10 for 12 consecutive years.

　　ENR is the most authoritative academic journal in engineering construction in the world. It is owned by McGraw-Hill Companies and provides news, analysis, comments and data from the engineering construction industry. Its top 250 contractors ranking is an important reference for owners to select contractors in the bidding work (especially overseas projects).

　　Among the top ten, seven were Chinese construction enterprises.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 04:04:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
12:05aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC Group Ranks Eighth in "ENR's Top 250 Global Contrac..
PU
12:05aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : 2020 MCC Group & China MCC Midyear Working Conference H..
PU
10/18METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Visits the National Bobsleigh and Toboggani..
PU
10/18METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Meets with Ouyang Weimin, President of Chin..
PU
10/18METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Meets with Zhao Xiaochen, Chairman of GRINM..
PU
10/18METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Meets with Wang Hao, Standing Committee Mem..
PU
10/15METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Meets with Li Xinyuan, Secretary of Guigang..
PU
10/15METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Meets with Wu Shenghua, Deputy Secretary an..
PU
10/15METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Visits Tongzhou for Universal Studios Beiji..
PU
10/15METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Guo Wenqing Attends Online Roundtable Conference of Chi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 433 B 55 903 M 55 903 M
Net income 2020 8 231 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net Debt 2020 30 449 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 59 242 M 7 644 M 7 644 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 96 884
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,80 HKD
Last Close Price 1,32 HKD
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President & Executive Director
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Si Song Yin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Xu Dong Ren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-24.57%7 644
VINCI SA-26.42%48 462
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%32 069
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.09%18 421
FERROVIAL, S.A.-23.40%17 963
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.54%17 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group