  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MetalNRG plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRG   GB00B15FS791

METALNRG PLC

(MNRG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:08:21 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.0686 GBX   -2.00%
News 
Summary

MetalNRG hails "another significant" legal boost in Rocco dispute

04/06/2023 | 05:58am EDT
(Alliance News) - MetalNRG PLC on Thursday reported a legal "win" amid an ongoing dispute with one-time board member Pierpaolo Rocco.

The investor in natural resources and energy said Rocco sought to be compensated for legal expenses incurred to date, in respect of proceedings at the High Court & Employment Tribunal.

MetalNRG said Rocco was also seeking a GBP50,000 payment as an "exit bonus".

MetalNRG said: "The sheriff in Scotland had denied Mr Rocco's application in the first instance and he subsequently appealed this decision. The Sheriff Appeal Court has denied the appeal. Additionally, the Sheriff Appeal Court has ordered further submissions on costs if an agreed position cannot be reached. The company will seek its costs of defending this appeal, as well as the costs it has already been granted in respect of the first instance decision.

"Mr Rocco now has 14 days to seek leave to appeal to the Inner House of the Court of Session. In order to be allowed to do so, he will have to convince the court that it would raise an important point of principle or practice, or there is some other compelling reason for the Court of Session to hear the appeal."

MetalNRG hailed the outcome as "another significant win for the company".

Shares in the company traded 2.0% lower at 0.069 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,86 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net Debt 2021 0,29 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,86 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart METALNRG PLC
Duration : Period :
MetalNRG plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALNRG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rolf Ad Gerritsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Windell Callaghan Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Peter Latilla-Campbell Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckade Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALNRG PLC-17.65%1
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.85%153 935
RIO TINTO PLC-8.88%111 374
GLENCORE PLC-17.32%71 414
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)3.09%43 760
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.34%39 475
