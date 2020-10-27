Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Metalo Manufacturing Inc.    YYR   CA5913021047

METALO MANUFACTURING INC.

(YYR)
Company Financials 
All News Press Releases Official Publications

Metalo Manufacturing Inc. - Files June 30, 2020 Annual Financial Statements and MD&A on SEDAR

10/27/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) announced today that it has filed its annual audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2020. Both are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

The Corporation also wishes to announce the retirement of Clarence (Bert) Loveless as a director. The President of the Corporation, Francis MacKenzie, commented, "The Board is appreciative of Mr. Loveless' valuable service to the Corporation and his input and professionalism will be missed." The Board vacancy will not be filled in the near future.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE: MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in various projects, namely those that are involved in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée, which has its business emphasis to build a plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. North Atlantic Iron Corporation is 90% owned by GRI and it owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 18,958,475 issued and outstanding common shares.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Corporation seeks Safe Harbour.

For additional information contact:
Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications (902) 233-7255
info@metalo.ca

(NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION VIA U.S. NEWSWIRE)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66975

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,40 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net Debt 2019 7,93 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,22 M 2,45 M 2,44 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Francis H. MacKenzie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David John Hennigar Chairman
C. H. Loveless Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
J. Paul Allingham Independent Director
Jean-Marc MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALO MANUFACTURING INC.70.00%2
VALE S.A.17.26%57 009
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED51.64%36 416
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED22.34%10 114
NMDC LIMITED-35.91%3 450
FERREXPO PLC13.05%1 375
