Metalore Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining exploration company. The Company is engaged in natural gas production and gold exploration in Ontario. The Company owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas and mineral leases in Charlotteville and Walsingham townships in Norfolk County, Ontario. The natural gas is produced from over 83 wells in two townships in Norfolk County, Ontario, and is distributed to over 150 commercial and residential customers along gathering pipelines through a cooperative agreement with Enbridge Gas Inc. The Company retains approximately 21-26% joint venture interest in over 600 gold mining claims in the prolific Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt held by operator Greenstone Gold Mines GP Inc. It holds approximately 1% net smelter return on about 18 claims in the Brookbank and Beardmore areas of Ontario. The Company explores Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, platinum-group elements (PGEs) and diamonds.