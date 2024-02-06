Metalore Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, revenue was CAD 0.299843 million compared to CAD 0.84544 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.032933 million compared to net income of CAD 0.273535 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.15 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.15 a year ago.