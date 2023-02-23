Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Metalpha Technology Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MATH   KYG283651076

METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(MATH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
0.8400 USD   -4.55%
05:57pMetalpha Technology : Entry into Material Definitive Agreements - Form 6-K
PU
05:57pMetalpha Technology : Announcement of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
01/30Metalpha Technology : Cessation and Proposed Sale of the Mainland China Business - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalpha Technology : Entry into Material Definitive Agreements - Form 6-K

02/23/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into Material Definitive Agreements

On February 20, 2023, Metalpha Holding (HK) Limited ("Metalpha HK"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands (formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited, the "Company"), Liu Limin and Wang Wei entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") with Xu Yang and Zheng Liqing (collectively, the "Purchasers").

Pursuant to the SPA, the Purchasers will purchase from Metalpha HK the entire registered and issued share capital of Hangzhou Dacheng Investment Management Co., Ltd. (the "WFOE"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and from Liu Limin and Wang Wei (as the registered nominee shareholders) the entire registered and issued share capital of Hangzhou Longyun Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "VIE"), a company controlled and beneficially owned by the WFOE by means of a series of contractual arrangements (the "Transaction").

The Transaction was proposed to implement the Company's decision to discontinue its business in mainland China, as disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 30, 2023. According to the determination of an independent third-party valuation expert engaged by the Company, the WFOE, the VIE and their respective subsidiaries had accumulated RMB1,197,136.35 in negative shareholder equity as of January 31, 2023. Accordingly, the aggregate consideration for the Transaction is US$1.00, which had been approved and authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The foregoing description of the SPA does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the SPA filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this report and incorporated by reference herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:56:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
05:57pMetalpha Technology : Entry into Material Definitive Agreements - Form 6-K
PU
05:57pMetalpha Technology : Announcement of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
01/30Metalpha Technology : Cessation and Proposed Sale of the Mainland China Business - Form 6-..
PU
01/17Dragon Victory International Changes Name to Metalpha Technology Holding
MT
01/16Metalpha Technology Holding Limited to Expand its Presence in Digital Asset Wealth Mana..
GL
01/16Metalpha Technology Holding Limited to Expand its Presence in Digital Asset Wealth Mana..
AQ
2022Dragon Victory International : Entry into Material Definitive Agreements - Form 6-K
PU
2022Dragon Victory International : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
2022Dragon Victory International Limited announced that it expects to receive $4.5 million ..
CI
2022Dragon Victory International : Results of Dragon Victory International Limited's 2022 Extr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -14,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 27,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 69,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metalpha Technology Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Limin Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bingzhong Wang President & Director
Xiao Hua Gu Chief Financial Officer
Qiang Yuan Chief Technology Officer
Ming Ni Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALPHA TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED63.27%27
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.52%44 466
TELEPERFORMANCE SE13.92%15 933
EDENRED SE5.27%14 190
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.14%12 566
LG CORP.8.07%9 897