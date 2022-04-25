Log in
    MTAL   KYG604051006

METALS ACQUISITION CORP

(MTAL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 03:08:22 pm EDT
10.02 USD   +0.20%
04/13Metals Acquisition Corp announced that it expects to receive $1.2 million in funding from Green Mountain Metals LLC
CI
03/31Metals Acquisition Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Ten Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/17Metals Acquisition to Buy Glencore's CSA Copper Mine in Australia
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Metals Acquisition Corp. Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards

04/25/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Metals Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MTAL.U) (the “Company”) announced that on April 21, 2022 it had received a notification (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards and will be removed from the “Watch List” of the NYSE.

With the Notice, the Company cured the previously disclosed minimum 300 public stockholders deficiency and is now in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual. Accordingly, the NYSE has removed the “.BC” indicator following the Company’s symbol “MTAL.U”.

About the Company

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Mick McMullen (Chief Executive Officer), Jaco Crouse (Chief Financial Officer) and Dan Vujcic (Chief Development Officer). The Company is focused on green-economy metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including with respect to the anticipated separate trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants and the pursuit of an initial business combination. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 331 M 331 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael James McMullen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marthinus J. Crouse Chief Financial Officer
Patrice E. Merrin Non-Executive Chairman
Rasmus Kristoffer Gerdeman Independent Director
Neville Joseph Power Independent Director
