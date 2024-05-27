Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC)

Metals Acquisition Limited ARBN 671 963 198 (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC) (“MAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a subscription agreement representing a strategic investment with Polymetals Resources Limited (“POL”).

Highlights of the investment include:

MAC to invest an initial A$2.5 million in total at a price of A$0.35/share for an initial 4.31% interest in POL.

MAC to invest an additional A$2.5 million in total at a price of A$0.35/share subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including: POL securing sufficient funding to restart the Endeavour mine and processing plant; POL and MAC entering into a tolling agreement to treat zinc ore delivered by MAC to POL (with a treatment charge of costs + 35%); POL and MAC entering into a Water Offtake agreement whereby POL will allow MAC to draw 150ML of water annually from the Endeavor mine pipeline for a term of 4.5 years. MAC will have an option to extend beyond the initial 4.5 years on terms to be agreed in good faith between the parties; and MAC securing any necessary third-party consents (including from its secured lenders and Glencore Plc) to undertake the transactions contemplated.

MAC will have the right to appoint one director to the POL board whilst MAC holds >7% of the issued shares in POL.

POL holds the rights to the Endeavor silver zinc lead Mine approximately 40km to the north of the CSA Copper Mine. Endeavor produced approximately 92M oz Ag, 2.6Mt Zn and 1.6Mt Pb over a 38-year mine life and is one of the more prolific producers in the Cobar Basin.

Strategically having the option to treat potential high grade zinc mineralisation near surface from the CSA Copper Mine at Endeavor can potentially create significant value for our shareholders. Additionally with securing 150ML of water offtake for the next 4.5 years (with an option to extend) also increases the potential throughput we can achieve at the CSA Copper Mine for a low cost.

The POL management team has over 30 years of experience exploring, developing and operating mines in the Cobar Basin and have acquired the mine with a view to restarting operations. The asset comes with significant infrastructure including an underground mine with a decline and hoisting system, 1.2MTPA processing plant, grid power, water, railway, and workshop facilities.

MAC CEO, Mick McMullen commented “We believe that this kind of transaction is an example of how cooperation in the Cobar Basin has the potential to extract the best value in the Basin. As recently announced, the CSA Copper Mine appears to host high grade zinc mineralisation near surface and adjacent to existing development. Subject to exploration success, modifying factors and some permitting, we think that having the option to treat this material at Endeavor can potentially create significant value for our shareholders. This is a logical way of securing a processing option for any zinc ore we might mine without distracting our operations from the core business of mining and recovering copper.

Having secured 150ML of water offtake for the next 4.5 years (with an option to extend) from the pipeline that runs right past our site also increases the potential throughput we can achieve at the CSA Copper Mine for a low cost.

By investing in POL, we are creating a partnership to achieve better outcomes for both companies. We have known the POL management team for over 20 years, they bring a wealth of experience to the area and have the ability to operate mines very efficiently and we are very supportive of their efforts to reopen the Endeavor mine as well as exploring their immediate mine environment which like the CSA Copper Mine is very underexplored for all base metals including copper.

We continue to evaluate opportunities to add value to our business both organically and inorganically.”

MAC’s rights to extend the initial 4.5 year term of the Water Offtake Agreement is subject to Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval (to the extent required). MAC’s subscription for POL shares does not require FIRB approval.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

