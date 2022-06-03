Metals Australia : Application for quotation of securities - MLS

|
This appendix is available as an online form
Appendix 2A
Application for quotation of +securities
2.2c.4
The right of the holder of the options or
☒ An issue of new +securities
other +convertible securities to receive the
☐ A transfer of existing +securities
+underlying securities is being satisfied by:
☐ A reclassification of the +convertible
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
securities as securities in the same
"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a
result of options being exercised or other convertible
class as the +underlying securities
securities being converted".
2.2c.5
The underlying securities being received by
☐ Already quoted by ASX
the holder are:
☒ Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is
by ASX
"Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a
result of options being exercised or other convertible
☐ Are not, and are not intended to be,
|
2.2c.6
Were the options being exercised or other
No
+convertible securities being converted
issued under an +employee incentive
scheme?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities
issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options
being exercised or other convertible securities being
converted".
2.2c.7
*Are any of the options being exercised or
other +convertible securities being
converted held by +key management
personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities
issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options
being exercised or other convertible securities being
converted" and your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes".
2.2c.7.a
*Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of
|
|
|
options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted", your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes" and
|
|
|
your response to Q2.2c.7 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved. If the options or
|
|
|
other convertible securities are held by the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of
|
|
|
registered holder". If the options or other convertible securities are held by an associate of a KMP, insert the
|
|
|
name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of options
[200 characters]
|
being exercised or
other +convertible
securities being
converted
[16 characters]
2.2d.1
Please state the number and type of
unquoted partly paid +securities (including
their ASX security code) that have been
fully paid up and that are now to become
quoted on ASX
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly
paid securities that have been fully paid up and are
now to become quoted fully paid securities".
2.2d.2
And the date the +securities were fully paid
up
Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly
paid securities that have been fully paid up and are
now to become quoted fully paid securities".
Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the
date the last of the securities was fully paid up.
