Metals Australia : Lithium Pegmatite Drilling to Commence at Manindi Project

ASX Announcement 07 February 2022 ASX:MLS Lithium Pegmatite Drilling to Commence at Manindi Project, WA ➢ Drilling rig has been mobilised to commence an RC drilling program of up to 3,500m, designed to test key lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatites on the Company's Manindi Project in WA. ➢ In addition, the Company has carried out systematic rockchip sampling along the entire strike only length of the Foundation Pegmatite, as well as other pegmatites identified nearby (e.g. Dibbler). ➢ Initial XRF readings and visual inspection indicates that the Foundation and nearby Dibbler Pegmatites contain lithium bearing minerals in sampled surface outcrops (Figure 1). useMetals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) ("Metals" or, "the Company") is very pleased to announce that a drilling rig has been mobilised to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program of up to 3,500m, testing the key lithium-tantalum-caesium (LCT) pegmatites at the Company's Manindi Project, located approximately 20 km southwest of the Youanmi Gold Mine in the Murchison District of Western Australia. In addition to the drilling program, the Company has recently completed a systematic rockchip channel personalsampling campaign. The channel sampling averages 40m line-spacing over the entire 500m strike length of the recently discovered Foundation Pegmatite (see Figure 1, below) and other nearby Pegmatites (e.g. Dibbler Pegmatite) (see location, Figure 2), which remain untested by drilling. For Figure 1: Foundation Lithium - Caesium - Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatite, Manindi Project, WA

MNRK0002: 1.25% Li 2 O, 126.0 ppm Ta 2 0 5 and 154.6 ppm Cs 2 O (Foundation) 11 Channel samples have been submitted to Intertek laboratories in Perth for the "lithium suite" of analyses. XRF readings have detected Rubidium (Rb) levels in the Foundation and Dibbler Pegmatites that, supported by visual inspection, indicates that extensive lithium bearing minerals are present (see Figure 1). The recently discovered Foundation Pegmatite11 is the largest pegmatite identified to date at Manindi and onlyhas been mapped for over 500m in a southwest-northeast direction and includes multiple pegmatite outcrops across a 200m zone in a northwest-southeast direction (see Figure 2). Previously announced rockchip sampling of the Foundation Pegmatite produced high-grade lithium, tantalum and caesium results that confirm that the Foundation Pegmatite is a LCT pegmatite (Figure 2), including: These results compare favourably with previous rockchip results from the Mulgara pegmatites (Figures 2 useand 3) that produced high-grade results of up to 2.84% Li2O, 296 ppm Ta205 and up to 746ppm Cs2O1. personalFor Figure 2: Manindi Lithium Project, mapped pegmatites and Rockchip sample locations 2

Previous, shallow, RC drilling5,6 tested the three initially identified pegmatites at the Mulgara Prospect on an approximate 40m spacing, but with only one hole per section. This program delivered multiple significant intersections of lithium and tantalum mineralisation (see locations Figure 2), including: 8m @ 1.06% Li 2 O from 18m incl. 3m @ 1.65% Li 2 O with up to 1.96% Li 2 O in MNRC030 5,6

O from 18m incl. 3m @ 1.65% Li O with up to 1.96% Li O in MNRC030 8m @ 1.00% Li 2 O, 158ppm Ta 2 0 5 from 32m, and 7m @ 1.29% Li 2 O, 242ppm Ta 2 0 5 from 42 m incl. 5m @ 1.53% Li 2 O in MNRC033 5,6 onlyA drilling rig operated by Westdrill has been mobilised to commence the current RC drilling program, which will include up to 45 holes for 3,500m, designed to meet the following objectives: Following up the previous high-grade lithium and tantalum results at Mulgara with both deeper drilling on key sections and extension drilling along strike of the three LCT pegmatites identified to date (see Figure 3 below), and, Initial RC drilling of the Foundation Pegmatite (and other nearby pegmatites e.g. Dibbler ) at approximately 40m section spacing along the entire 500m strike length of this pegmatite zone. useDrillholes will range from 60m depth in areas of initial testing and up to 120m depth on sections with existing significant intersections or as immediate follow-up below encouraging new pegmatite intersections. Selected diamond core drilling is also planned, at a second stage, to provide accurate intersection boundaries, structural orientations and petrography as well as metallurgical samples for concentrate testing. personalFor Figure 3: Manindi Project, Mulgara Lithium Pegmatite Prospect, drillhole locations and intersections 3

About the Manindi Lithium Project: The Manindi Project includes three granted mining leases in the fertile Youanmi Igneous geological complex, located approximately 20 km southwest of the Youanmi Gold Mine in the Murchison District of Western Australia (see location inset Figure 2). onlyDetailed surface mapping carried out at Mulgara and Warabi, situated approximately 1.3km SE of the Kultarr and Kowari zinc resources (Figure 2), previously identified at least three lithium bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface with strike lengths of over 300m and widths of up to 25-30m. The pegmatite intrusions cross-cut the main geological strike in a northeast-southwest orientation and appear to be moderately zoned with coarser grained crystals adjacent to the contacts, fining inward toward the centre. The pegmatite dykes generally trend east-northeast and have a moderate dip to the north-northwest. Lithium-tantalum mineralisation also appears to be more concentrated adjacent to contacts exhibiting usecoarser grained and more abundant lepidolite +/- spodumene crystals. The pegmatites overall strike-length is not limited to surface outcrop as detailed airborne magnetics strongly suggests far more extensive development of pegmatite structures exist sub-surface. Re-sampling of previous diamond drillcore that targeted VHMS sulphide mineralisation at Mulgara, produced intersections including 15m @ 1.20% Li2O from 34m, including 5m @ 1.53% Li2O from 38m, in MND018 and 3m @ 1.00% Li2O from 41m in MND0221 (see location, Figure 3). Following the positive identification of lithium bearing LCT pegmatites at Manindi, a shallow RC percussion drilling program was completed at the Mulgara Prospect to test the three outcropping pegmatite dykes (Figure 3). A total of 17 RC percussion drill holes were completed along three traverses, for a total of 837 m of drilling. Hole collars were located at approximately 40 metre intervals along the traverses. Significant intersections produced from this RC drilling program were as follows5,6: MNRC030: 8m @ 1.06% Li 2 O from 18m incl. 3m @ 1.65% Li 2 O with up to 1.96% Li 2 O

O from 18m incl. 3m @ 1.65% Li O with up to 1.96% Li O MNRC032: 7m @ 599ppm Ta 2 0 5

0 MNRC033: 8m @ 1.00% Li 2 O, 158ppm Ta 2 0 5 from 32m, and 7m @ 1.29% Li 2 O, 242ppm Ta 2 0 5 from 42 m incl. 5m @ 1.53% Li 2 O personalPreliminary metallurgical testwork and mineralogical characterisation was completed on two composite samples of lithium mineralisation from the Manindi Project3. Tests completed included semi-quantitative XRD analysis, size fraction analysis, wet screen analysis, heavy liquid separation, magnetic separation, and sighter flotation testing. These, preliminary, flotation tests produced concentrates with grades up to 3.05% Li O and lithium For32 recovery of up to 77% from a concentrated 30% of the mass feed . Flotation tails contained significant tantalite mineralisation (Ta2O5) that could also be recovered and provide additional upside to the potential economics of the project. Potential for further improvements in the metallurgical results are high, given that the previous tests carried out were scoping level in nature and that the flowsheet had not been optimised for the Manindi mineralization. The current work program for the Manindi pegmatites includes the systematic rockchip sampling just completed and the up to 3,500m RC drilling program summarised in this release. Diamond drilling is planned to follow, which will provide additional samples for metallurgical tests and flow- sheet optimisation (for Li and Ta recovery), prior to resource estimation and development studies initiation. 4