Metals Creek Announces Stock Option Grant

08/01/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces a stock option grant to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, for up to a total of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.15 per stock option and vesting in accordance with the corporations' stock option plan.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp
Telephone: (709)-256-6060
Fax: (709)-256-6061
Email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
https://www.facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91806


© Newsfilecorp 2021
