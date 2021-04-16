Log in
Metals Creek Resources Lists on the OTCQB

04/16/2021 | 11:55am EDT
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) ("Metals Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to commence trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "MCREF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on April 19, 2021 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "MEK" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "M1C1".

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MCREF/overview.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand Metals Creek's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States within a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce Metals Creek to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States, particularly as we continue to drill and advance our Dona Lake and Ogden gold properties."

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
Telephone: (709)-256-6060
Fax: (709)-256-6061
Email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80694


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,64 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net cash 2020 0,93 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 16,5 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Stares President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolaos S. Tsimidis CFO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick J. Mohan Independent Director
Malvin Charles Spooner Independent Director
Lorne Allan Woods Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.128.57%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.17%51 844
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.97%37 435
POLYUS-1.68%26 345
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.88%18 099
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.15%16 956
