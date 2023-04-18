Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Metals Creek Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEK   CA59131Q2099

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.

(MEK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:01:07 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
10:58aMetals Creek Resources : News Release
PU
03/29Metals Creek Acquires Additional Prospective Property in The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt near Delta Resources
AQ
03/29Metals creeks acquires additional prospective property
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals Creek Resources : News Release

04/18/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Metals Creeks Provides Shabaqua Exploration and Corporate Update

Thunder Bay Ontario, 18 April, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce that the Company is currently in the planning stages for the upcoming field season on its recently acquired Shabaqua Gold Project.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Field activities will commence once snow conditions permit. Initial field work will include first pass prospecting and soil sampling. This will be followed-up by detailed geological mapping with special emphasis on defining the mineralization and orientation of the main mineralized trend. With very little exploration work conducted on the project area, additional prospecting will be needed to target prospective secondary structures for potential quartz-carbonate veining, silicification and Fe-carbonate alteration commonly associated with gold mineralization within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Historic surface grab samples within the project area range from nil to 54.51 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) with Visible Gold (VG) present. The project is underlain by mafic volcanics with interbedded sediments. Gold mineralization is hosted within an east-west trending zone of pervasive carbonate alteration with associated quartz carbonate veins and pyrite. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property. Assay results from the Property in this news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by the Company.)

The eastern boundary of the Shabaqua Gold Property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website). Refer to figure 1

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek states, "We are excited to commence field activities once snow conditions allow. Given the lack of exploration work on the project area, prospecting will initially focus on evaluating existing gold showings and then branching out to prospective secondary structures for their potential to host possible gold associated alteration and mineralization. We believe the Shabaqua Property provides Metals Creek with an excellent opportunity to take advantage of an up and coming gold district with strategically located claims with high grade gold mineralization."

The Company also announces that it has terminated its agreement to acquire the Dona Lake project from Newmont (see the Company's prior news release of June 13, 2019).

In addition, the Company announces the tentative date for this year's annual general meeting will be June 19, 2023, to be held at its Newfoundland location, 93 Edinburgh Ave, Gander, NL, A1V 3C9.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

www.MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metals Creek Resources Corp. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 14:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.
10:58aMetals Creek Resources : News Release
PU
03/29Metals Creek Acquires Additional Prospective Property in The Shebandowan Greenstone Bel..
AQ
03/29Metals creeks acquires additional prospective property
AQ
03/28Metals Creek Resources : News Release
PU
03/28Metals Creek Resources Corp. Acquires Additional Prospective Property in the Shebandowa..
CI
03/07Metals Creeks Acquires Additional Property in The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt near Delt..
AQ
03/06Metals Creek Resources : News Release
PU
03/06Metals Creek Resources Corp. acquired 6 Claim units in Thunder Bay Mining District.
CI
02/22Metals Creek Resources Acquires Property in The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt near Delta ..
AQ
02/21Metals Creek Resources Corp. Acquires Property in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt Near ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2021 1,55 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,25 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Stares President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolaos S. Tsimidis CFO & Non-Independent Director
Patrick J. Mohan Independent Director
Malvin Charles Spooner Independent Director
Michael R. Stares Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.0.00%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.92%38 510
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION13.27%33 977
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.25%28 363
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.90%22 504
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.86%17 477
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer