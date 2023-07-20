Thunder Bay Ontario, July 20 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce the identification of another prospective area of gold mineralization through geological mapping and sampling on its recently acquired Shabaqua Corners property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Geological mapping and sampling has led to the identification of similar style mineralization (South Zone) to that of main zone (See news release: May 25, 2023) with assays ranging from 7 parts per billion (ppb) Au to 2120 ppb (2.12 grams per tonne Au). South Zone is located approximately 25 meters (m) south of the main zone and exhibits similar style mineralization and alteration to that of main zone. Gold mineralization is hosted within an iron carbonate altered mafic volcanics with associated quartz-carbonate veining and local stockwork. South Zone is striking roughly the same orientation to that of the main zone with mineralization open in both directions. Alteration consists of pervasive iron carbonate with strong silicification and mineralization entails trace to 3% disseminated pyrite with local trace arsenopyrite (see figure 1). The identification of similar style mineralization in close proximity to that of main zone further adds to the exploration potential of the Shabaqua Corners Gold Project. South Zone also validates the theory that parallel gold bearing structures are common within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt as demonstrated within other projects in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. An exploration permit has been applied for, trenching in this and other areas on the property can take place when the permit is received. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

Prospecting and geological mapping is ongoing with the aim of further delineating known gold mineralization along strike as well as continuing to evaluate other portions of the property.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

