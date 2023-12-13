Thunder Bay Ontario, December 13, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce new high grade gold mineralization while mechanical surface trenching on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Follow-up sampling from the recently completed trenching program has resulted in the discovery of additional high grade gold mineralization 120m east of the recently discovered western shear zone (WSZ) (See MEK news release October 26, 2023). Assay results ranged from 0.45 to 18.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). Gold mineralization is associated with an east-west trending, highly weathered and very rusty, friable shear zone with strong pervasive iron carbonate alteration. No sulphide mineralization is present near surface due to the highly weathered nature of the rock. Due to the weathered nature of the shear zone, channel sampling was not possible so chip and grab sampling was conducted. Two grab samples collected from the mineralized shear zone (See Fig. 1) returned assays of 17.0 and 18.1 g/t Au. A chip sample (See Fig. 1) was collected across the mineralized shear returning an assay of 6.18 g/t Au over 0.6m. An oxide silicate iron formation (IF) adjacent to this gold bearing shear zone was also anomalous in gold returning an assay of 0.45 g/t Au. This new discovery called the Western Shear Zone Extension (WSZE) was the result of a trenching program following up on a recce soil grid laid out on the western claim block which returned a soil assay of 88 ppb (parts per billion) in close proximity to WSZE. It is interpreted that the WSZ and WSZE are potentially the same zone due to both exhibiting very similar characteristics. Both WSZE and WSZ are 120m apart and open in all directions. Soil sampling has been instrumental in 3 new gold discoveries on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property (SCGP) with other soil anomalies remaining untested due to extensive overburden. (Note: The surface grab and chip samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Figure 1

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca..

