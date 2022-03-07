Metals Creek Resources : Year end 2021 03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the year ended December 31, 2021 March 7, 2022 GENERAL This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated March 7, 2022 and is in respect of the year ended December 31, 2021. The following discussion of the financial condition and results of operations of Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2021. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the annual audited financial statements and corresponding notes to the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company's annual audited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International financial reporting standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise stated, all amounts discussed herein are denominated in Canadian dollars which is the Company's functional and reporting currency. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. GOING CONCERN The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on the basis applicable to a going concern. The appropriateness of using the going concern basis is dependent upon, among other things, future profitable operations, and the ability of the Company to raise additional capital. Specifically, the recovery of the Company's investment in exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to develop its properties and establish future profitable production from the properties, or from the proceeds of their disposition. The Company is an exploration stage company that has not earned any significant revenues to date, is in the process of exploring its exploration and evaluation assets and has not yet determined whether these properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS The focus of the Company is to seek out and explore mineral properties of potential economic significance and advance these projects through prospecting, sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying, trenching, and diamond drilling in order for management to determine if further work is justified. The Company's property portfolio consists of projects focusing on gold, base metals and platinum group metals. 1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 During the year ended December 31, 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic remained a significant health concern not only in Canada but around the globe. While the Company is a development-stage enterprise and is not reliant on revenue streams to fund operations, the effects of the pandemic have and will no doubt continue to impact the Company's operations moving forward as the world's health authorities and governments navigate through these unprecedented times with new variants of the virus causing surges in new cases. The Company continues to encourage employees to work remotely and remain socially distant during these times. The Company will continue to follow these recommendations until such time as the Company feels, based on the guidance of health experts, it is safe to return to gathering within the office premises. In addition, the Company modified field work in order to comply with recommendations from health authorities. The Company continues to practice social distancing when conducting fieldwork and where not possible, employees and contractors wear personal protective equipment and practice sound hygiene to mitigate health risks and conduct rapid testing when available and required. As things improve, the Company will re-evaluate its own policies on office re-opening and field activities in order to ensure continued health and safety of employees and the communities within which they operate. The Company relies heavily on contracted services to complete certain field exploration activities such as diamond drilling. The companies that provide these services have also been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in the form of operational shutdowns and more recently, workforce shortages. These companies operate crews that are often in close proximity to each other, which presents health risks to these individuals. In addition, the Company's employees are often in close contact with these service providers as work is carried out, compounding the risks. There are no alternatives to these services and therefore the risk does exist that the Company will have difficulty conducting certain exploration initiatives for the foreseeable future. The Company will, however, endeavour to work closely with these service providers on safety protocols and distancing policies as restrictions are lifted to ensure the continued health and well-being of all personnel and to ensure that exploration related goals can be achieved safely. With restrictions beginning to ease in Ontario, the Company will remain vigilant in keeping its employees and contractors safe and will continue to monitor the recommendations in order to alter course should it be required. FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE Financial Condition The Company's cash balance as at December 31, 2021 was $1,085,130 (December 31, 2020 - $569,384) of which $1,085,130 is restricted for flow-through purposes (December 31, 2020 - $363,959). The Company also holds short term investments totaling $1,952,845 (December 31, 2020 - $768,277) of which $366,470 is restricted for flow through purposes (December 31, 2020 - nil). All investments are held in fully liquid instruments with Canadian Financial Institutions. Current assets of the Company as at December 31, 2021 were $3,360,943 compared to $1,463,813 as at December 31, 2020. The increase is attributable a significant private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units completed in March 2021 and in December 2021, the remaining proceeds of which are held in cash and short term investments. Total assets as at December 31, 2021 were $15,182,672 compared to $9,480,738 as at December 31, 2020, an increase related to the abovementioned private placements completed during the current year and ongoing exploration work at the Company's' Dona Lake and Ogden properties. Current liabilities as at December 31, 2021 were $806,768 compared to $113,037 at December 31, 2020 related to the timing of expenditures around the period end and the large deferred premium on flow-through shares issued in March 2021 and December 2021. Shareholders' equity increased to $14,353,504 from $9,333,395, as a result the private placements previously mentioned and warrant exercises completed in the current year. Results of Operations The Company earned interest and investment income of $10,381 during the year ended December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: $4,109) as a result of investment income earned on short term investments during the year. In addition, the 2 Company recorded a net gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets of $660,903 (December 31, 2020: $304,642) related to an option payments received from General Gold Resources Inc. related to the Clark's Brook property option and Quadro Resources Inc. related to the Carless Cove and Yellow Fox properties as well as from Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited for the Company's disposition of its River Valley area claim package. In addition, the Company recorded a gain on sale of investments of $11,075 (December 31, 2020: $151,616) related to various dispositions of long term investments during the current year. As well, the Company recorded an adjustment to fair market value for fair market value through profit and loss investments during the year related to their decline in value and totaled $411,466 (unrealized loss) in the current year (December 31, 2020: $713,731 (unrealized gain)). Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1,357,111 compared to $598,059 for the previous year, change related largely to the current period's share-based payments expense of $650,025, a non-cash expenditure as well as an increase in marketing and investor relations initiatives in the current year. After-tax comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $326,994 or nil loss per share versus after tax comprehensive income of $636,157 or $0.01 income per share in the previous year, due to the swing in fair value of the Company's long-term investments between years and the deferred income tax recovery related to flow-through. Expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2021 consist of: Business development of $162,970 (December 31, 2020 - $95,412) (increased due to several new promotional endeavours undertaken in the current period to increase market awareness and visibility) Depreciation of capital assets and right-of-use assets of $26,833 (December 31, 2020 - $13,011) Office and general of $135,359 (December 31, 2020 - $103,871) (representing office supplies, printing, and presentations, consulting and occupancy costs and increased due to an increase in stock exchange filing fees incurred in the current year related to the private placements completed in March and December 2021) Professional fees of $51,813 (December 31, 2020 - $46,271) (these amounts include legal, audit and accounting fees) Consulting fees of $36,469 (December 31, 2020 - $20,000) (includes amounts paid to the Company's CFO on a quarterly basis and increased in the current year due to consultants paid to assist with the Company's OTC listing) Salaries and benefits of $277,665 (December 31, 2020 - $270,565) (a marginal change) Share-based payments of $650,025 (December 31, 2020 - $223) (recorded upon vesting of stock options to employees, directors and officers and is dependent upon vesting levels in a given year) Write-down of exploration and evaluation assets of nil (December 31, 2020 - $24,865) (due to no near term work planned on certain of the Company's exploration and evaluation projects). Pre-acquisition exploration and evaluation expenses of $12,977 (December 31, 2020 - $22,199) (which consists of costs incurred to evaluate potential exploration properties, prior to acquiring a legal title to the properties) The cumulative deficit from inception of the Corporation is $13,729,567. Cash Flows Cash used in operating activities was $468,865 during the year ended December 31, 2021 versus cash used in operating activities of $623,237 in the comparative year, a change related to the change in non-cash working capital items, particularly the increased accounts payable and accrued liabilities balance in the current year. Cash flows from financing activities was $4,229,438 in the current year versus cash flows from financing activities of $1,008,020 in the prior year, a change related to the two private placements completed in the current year as well as proceeds from the exercise of warrants net of purchases of short term investments versus the previous year. Cash flows used in investing activities was $3,244,827 for the year ended December 31, 2021 versus cash flows provided by investing activities in the amount of $67,960 for the prior year, the increase due to increased exploration expenditures related to the Company's Dona Lake and Ogden projects in the current year relative to the comparative year and significantly less proceeds from the sale of long term investments in the current year compared to 2020. 3 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS The following table sets out selected quarterly information for the eight most recent completed quarters since incorporation. Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Dec/21 Sep/21 Jun/21 Mar/21 Dec/20 Sept/20 June/20 Mar/20 Revenue - Interest $2,890 $3,576 $3,064 $851 $812 $682 $732 $1,883 Income (loss) Comprehensive $168,508 $(674,197) $385,386 $(206,691) $(42,184) $14,307 $1,032,657 $(368,623) Income (Loss) for the Period Income (Loss) Per - - - - - - 0.01 - Share SELECTED ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2021 2020 2019 Year Ended December 31 $ $ $ Interest and investment income 10,381 4,109 13,832 Net loss and comprehensive loss before tax 1,084,576 576,039 (628,525) Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.00 0.01 (0.01) Total assets 15,182,672 9,480,738 7,548,897 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (757,582) (60,118) (17,670) Dividends - - - LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As of December 31, 2021 the Company had cash of $1,085,130 (December 31, 2020 - $569,384) including $1,085,130 restricted for flow-through purposes (December 31, 2020 - $363,959). In addition, the Company held short-term investments of $1,952,845 (December 31, 2020 - $768,277) including $366,470 restricted for flow-through purposes (December 31, 2020 - nil). H.S.T from the Canada Revenue Agency and other receivables at December 31, 2021 were $203,092 (December 31, 2020 - $83,944). Prepaid expenses were $95,976 (December 31, 2020 - $42,008). Finally, staking security deposits were $23,900 at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $200). Current liabilities of $806,768 at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - $113,037) includes period end accruals for expenditures on mineral properties, legal and audit fees, consultants and other amounts as well as the current portion of the lease liability and the deferred premium on flow-through shares related to the flow-through private placements completed during the current year. These were incurred in the normal course of business and settled subsequently. Working capital at December 31, 2021 is $2,554,175 (December 31, 2020 - $1,350,776). During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the following private placements: In December 2021, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units. The Company issued 4,587,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.22 per unit. Each flow-through unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder therein to purchase an additional common share of the Company for $0.30 until December 23, 2024. The Company will have the option to accelerate warrant expiration, 30 days from notice date, if the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.45 for 60 consecutive trading days. Aggregate proceeds raised in the private placement were $1,009,140.

