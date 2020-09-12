Metals Exploration : Final Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2019 0 09/12/2020 | 07:45pm EDT Send by mail :

METALS EXPLORATION PLC FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 The financial information set out in this announcement does not comprise the Group's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. The financial information has been extracted from the statutory accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. The auditors reported on these accounts. Their reports were unqualified and did not contain a statement under either Section 498 (2) or Section 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The auditors made reference to a material uncertainty related to going concern in their report on the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019. The statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies, whereas those for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies following the Company's annual general meeting. Except where noted in the statutory accounts the accounting policies are consistent with those applied in the preparation of the interim results for the period ended 30 June 2019 and the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union. To access a full version of the 2019 annual report please go to the Company website investor centre web-page. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Dear Shareholder, At the time of writing the world continues to be in challenging times with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a number of restrictions put in place by the Philippine government and other governments around the world that effect our supply chain, we have been able to remain operational with mining and gold production activities continuing, albeit at reduced mining rates and gold recovery rate. The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remains a paramount importance and we are pleased to say there has only been one COVID-19 case recorded at the mine site. Although we operate in a very remote mountainous location, in the north of the island of Luzon, the Group has implemented a number of on-site procedures to test for and quarantine potential COVID-19 cases to ensure, as far as possible, the safety of all of our employees and contractors. These protocols have kept several employees and contractors, who were COVID-19 positive, from gaining access to the mine site. We continue to prioritize the development of our local community and have a strong partnership with the various national agencies and local governments from Barangay to Provincial level. During 2019, we continued to focus on health, education and capacity building amongst others in our local communities. In addition, during the COVID-19 crisis, we have adapted our programs with further community support to provide food relief supplies to local communities/families particularly affected by the COVID-19 quarantine work restrictions. The operation has achieved over 11 million man-hours with no lost time incidents occurring since the last lost time incident in December 2016. This is a remarkable achievement for an operation of this nature, and all employees and contractors are to be congratulated on this outstanding record. The Group is active in promoting and implementing "responsible mining" practices. The Group has continued to actively reduce the potential environmental impacts of its operations and enhance its environmental performance in mined-out and disturbed areas. Through its various programmes, the Group is responsible for planting almost 2 million endemic and cash crop trees. During 2019 the Group was, for the second consecutive year, the mining industry overall winner of the Philippine Government Best Forestry Management Program award. During the year ended 31 December 2019 the Group made a number of positive operational improvements to the Runruno project. The mine underwent a number of structural changes in design and the new mine plan was successfully implemented. Key process improvements made by the management team included increasing mill throughput, solutions that have been found for the foaming issues in BIOX® and CIL, and parameter changes that we made in the flotation resulting in cleaner concentrate and incremental gold recoveries. Importantly, we are pleased to report that these vital operational changes that were made resulted in the production of 68,983 troy ounces ("ozs") contained in gold doré bullion at Runruno, a 43.5% increase from the previous year. The final quarter of 2019 also achieved the highest production level during a quarter, producing 18,941 ozs. The year ended 2019, was also the first year in the mines operation that the Company was able to record an operating profit since the first commencement of gold production, back in 2016. The resulting gold production improved our cash flows and has enabled the long overdue truck and shovel fleet rebuilds to commence with completion expected in Q2 2020. We added to our senior management team during the course of 2019. We were pleased to appoint Darren Bowden as the Company's Chief Executive Officer together with strengthening the management team with the addition of a new Chief Financial Officer, General Manager Operations, General Manager Commercial and Technical Manager. Importantly our new management team and dedicated Filipino workforce, led by Darren, have overseen the Company's major milestone of recording a first year of operating profit since the first commencement of gold production, back in 2016. Early in 2019, we approached our lenders and agreed a Standstill Agreement as the Company was unable to meet its obligations under the current terms of the outstanding Senior and Mezzanine debt facilities. Post the year end our two major shareholders purchased all the rights and obligations of the Senior facility. In March 2020 the Company was unable to reach agreement on the continuation of the Standstill Agreement and, due to the material uncertainty of the Company's financial condition, our shares were suspended from trading. However, as announced on 8 September 2020 the Company has reached an in-principle agreement with its lenders, subject to completion of definitive documents and shareholder approval of certain changes to the Company's Articles of Association, which the Company believes removes the financial uncertainty that lead to the suspension upon AIM. The Company expects that the suspension to trading of its ordinary shares on AIM will be lifted following the Company entering into definitive deal documentation with its lenders and after the Company's AGM, subject to shareholders approving the requisite changes to its Articles. During, what are no doubt difficult times around the world and for this Company, I would like to thank our entire workforce for their continued hard work in getting this Company and the Runruno mine into a more stable position. Guy Walker, Interim Non-Executive Chairman 10 September 2020 BUSINESS REVIEW COVID-19 IMPACT The world-wideCOVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Group's operations, however notwithstanding the Philippine government quarantine regulations, mining and gold production activities have continued albeit at reduced mining rates and a reduced gold recovery rate. To comply with the Philippine government COVID-19 guidelines the Group restricted the movement of personnel to and from the mine site. Travel restrictions have resulted in a number of senior personnel being unable to return to site. In particular, senior maintenance managers were unable to return which, together with the delays in sourcing appropriate spare parts, has placed pressure on the Company's operations and maintenance procedures. Interruptions to the Group's supply chain of operational consumables and spare parts have occurred. Power failures in the national grid and the inability to secure new supplies of bacteria culture for the BIOX® process has had a significant impact on production from the end of March 2020. Only one COVID-19 positive case has been detected at the mine site to date with the Runruno mine benefiting from its remote mountainous location in the north of the island of Luzon. Nonetheless, the Group has implemented various on- site procedures to test for and quarantine potential COVID-19 cases to ensure, as far as possible, the safety of its employees and contractors. These procedures have ensured that the Company continues to be compliant with relevant government directives and that any COVID-19 infected personnel are restricted from gaining access to the mine site. The longer the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with the associated government restrictions on movement of senior personnel, the more at risk the mining and processing operations become. Notwithstanding the increasing risk to operations management is hopeful that the medium to long term impact on the Group will not be material. FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 ("FY 2019") OVERVIEW The Runruno operation's performance made positive improvements in FY 2019 with increased mill throughput, solutions found for the foaming issues in BIOX® and CIL, and parameter changes in flotation resulting in cleaner concentrate and incremental gold recoveries. The mine underwent structural changes in design and a new mine plan was implemented. Improved cash flows enabled the long overdue truck and shovel fleet rebuilds being started with completion expected in Q2 2020. During FY 2019 68,983 troy ounces ("ozs") contained in gold doré bullion were produced at Runruno. This was a 43.5% increase from 2018, with Q4 2019 representing the highest production level during a quarter, producing 18,941 ozs. FY 2019 was first year of operation to record an operating profit since the commencement of gold production. The principal significant operational issue during the first half of 2019 was the reliability and availability of the plant, with failures in the RSI tails-line impacting significantly on operations. The BIOX® circuit was stable during 2019 and no concentrate was required to be bypassed as the circuit maintained an active culture for all of 2019, however oxidation rates at incremental feed tonnes being lower than design negatively affected overall recovery. Notwithstanding significant maintenance issues experienced during FY 2019 (predominately tails line related) the Group's total throughput was 1.78Mt, an increase of 17.7% over FY 2018. The feed grade was impacted by higher than anticipated mining dilution at approximately 25% versus a design of 5%. A total of 97,386 ozs were processed during the year. Further design considerations are currently being trialed in the plant to enhance recovery through flotation and to meet the requirements for higher plant throughput. FY 2020 will hopefully see operations consolidating FY 2019 gains with a focus on plant maintenance and reliability, and achieving a higher oxidation rate through BIOX®. MINING OPERATIONS The mining operations and mining equipment have performed well in 2019 with a revitalized mine plan contributing to the best yearly mine performance to date. Available free cashflow was allocated to equipment rebuilds of our aging fleet, improving reliability and reducing our longer-term requirements on contractors. The east wall pit design has proven to be inadequate in dealing with the existing fault. Accordingly, in Q1 2019 Xenith Consulting were hired to complete a redesign of this wall and all internal pit stages to improve mine efficiency, ensure a correct material balance can be achieved and update mine planning and equipment requirements for the life of mine ("LOM"). Resource recovery reconciliation performed well until the start of mining in Stage 2 of the mine plan. Stage 2 mining commenced in December 2018 and during 2019 ore recovery compared to the ore resource model, did not perform as well as expected and continues to produce a poor reconciliation. An infill drilling campaign focused on Stage 2, but also including Stages 1 and 1.5, was commenced in August 2019 and provided valuable information regarding the western limits of the orebody. This programme has continued in 2020 to assist in a proposed update of the resource model and to provide for a new reserve statement in 2021. All relevant permits for operations have been received by the Runruno mine. PROCESS PLANT During FY 2019 overall gold recovery from processing operations was 70.8% which is significantly below the feasibility forecast of 91% but well above 2018 levels of 57.9%. Continued improvements in recovery are targeted in 2020 through minor plant upgrades and achieving design oxidation rates in BIOX®. Plant reliability again had a serious effect on overall performance in 2019 and operations played 'catch up' for the majority of 2019 to maintain operations. The RSI and mill availability were the key concerns in the first half of 2019, while BIOX® shaft failures and pumps impacted in the 2nd half of 2019. Notwithstanding the above, the process plant crushed ore operations were above design throughput with the following points of note: The crushing and grinding circuit operated above design throughput, and even with a lower than planed plant utilization level, achieving an availability rate of 87.2% for FY 2019;

The milling circuit operated adequately during FY 2019 with incremental throughput being achieved moving production from approximately 230t/hr to 280t/hr. Further work is required in the circuit with the aim of commissioning the variable speed drive to assist with maintaining throughput and providing a more consistent size faction to flotation. The gravity circuit is operating close to design recoveries of 30%;

A detailed review of the flotation circuit and the establishment of an on-site metallurgical laboratory led to several significant changes in reagents and operating conditions of the circuit ensuring incremental increases in recovery and improving concentrate grade for BIOX. The circuit operated reliably with only minor maintenance issues. The increased throughput has put further pressure on the circuit design capacity and an ongoing trial of secondary technologies to improve recovery is ongoing;

on-site metallurgical laboratory led to several significant changes in reagents and operating conditions of the circuit ensuring incremental increases in recovery and improving concentrate grade for BIOX. The circuit operated reliably with only minor maintenance issues. The increased throughput has put further pressure on the circuit design capacity and an ongoing trial of secondary technologies to improve recovery is ongoing; The CIL circuit was affected during FY 2019 by the froth created by BiOX®, which, through changes in flotation and concentrate feed to BIOX®, was solved in the 2nd half of 2019. This assisted in achieving an overall CIL recovery of 84% recovery against a design recovery of 96%. Design capacity is more than sufficient to meet current throughput with the circuit marginally over designed. The lower recovery is a function of the oxidation achieved in BiOX® and once the BiOX® circuit is stable and oxidation is improved so this will lead to enhanced gold recovery in CIL;

The ancillary systems including counter current decantation, neutralisation, reagents, cyanide destruction and residue disposal circuits are all operating adequately but have been affected by a lack of working capital required to undertake necessary maintenance; and

The Community Relations Department, the community interface arm of the Group, maintains strong partnerships with various national agencies and local governments from Barangay to Provincial level.

