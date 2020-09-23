Metals Exploration : Notice of AGM 0 09/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields METALS EXPLORATION PLC (Registered in England and Wales under Company No. 05098945) (the "Company") Directors: Registered Office: Guy Walker (Interim Non-Executive Chairman) 200 Strand Darren Bowden (Chief Executive) London Andrew Stancliffe (Non-Executive Director) WC2R 1DJ 23 September 2020 To the Shareholders and, for information only, to holders of Warrants Dear Shareholder, Annual General Meeting and Proposed Amendment to Articles of Association The 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will take place at the Company's registered office, 200 Strand, London WC2R 1DJ at 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 16 October 2020. Notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out at the end of this letter. Below is an explanation of the resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting, and this letter is accompanied by the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the measures that the UK Government has put in place restricting public gatherings and being mindful of the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and stakeholders, the AGM will be a closed meeting. Accordingly, shareholders will not be permitted to attend in person. Any shareholder that seeks to attend the AGM in person will be prevented from doing so. The Company shall ensure that a quorum (being two shareholders present in person or by proxy) is present in accordance with the Company's articles of association, so as to allow the business contained in this Notice of AGM to be conducted. The Chairman of the meeting will direct that all resolutions will take place by way of a poll, rather than a show of hands, to ensure that proxy votes are recognised, in order to accurately reflect the views of shareholders. The voting results on the resolutions put to the AGM will be announced to the market following the closure of the AGM. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and, if circumstances change such that shareholders in general are able to attend the AGM, the Company will make an announcement via a Regulatory Information Service and provide an update on its website. Proposed Debt Restructuring and amendment to Articles of Association As announced on 8 September 2020, the Company has entered into term sheets with Runruno Holdings Limited ("RHL"), MTL (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l ("MTLL") and MTL (Guernsey) Limited ("MTLG", an associated company of MTLL) to conditionally restructure (the "Proposed Debt Restructuring") both the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") US$68.5 million Runruno senior facility agreement (the "Senior Facility") and the Group's various pre-existing mezzanine debt facilities (which are held by RHL and MTLL ) (the "Mezzanine Debt"). Amongst other conditions, Shareholders should note that it is a condition precedent to the Proposed Debt Restructuring, that the amendments to the Company's articles of association proposed pursuant to resolution 4 be approved. Please refer to the explanatory notes to that resolution below for further details. Under the terms of the Proposed Debt Restructuring, all existing loan documentation will be replaced by (i) an amended and restated senior facility (the "New Senior Facility"); (ii) a single amended and restated mezzanine facility (the "New Mezzanine Facility"); and (iii) a new revolving credit facility (the "RCF Facility") (together the "New Debt Facilities"). As at 31 August 2020, the total amount owing to the respective lenders was approximately US$72 million for the Senior Facility and approximately US$65 million under the Mezzanine Facilities, an aggregate of approximately US$137 million. The key terms of the Proposed Debt Restructuring are summarised below: The Company will no longer be subject to set fixed principal and interest repayment schedules and will no longer be in default with effect from completion of the Proposed Debt Restructuring (" Completion ");

"); The Company will instead be required to make a quarterly payment to the Lenders (a " Quarterly Payment "), within 5 business days of each quarter end, being an amount equal to the Group's net working capital (" NWC "), subject to first establishing and maintaining a US$5 million cash buffer.

"), within 5 business days of each quarter end, being an amount equal to the Group's net working capital (" "), subject to first establishing and maintaining a US$5 million cash buffer. NWC is to be defined as the Group's available cash on hand plus gold sales proceeds due, and gold doré on hand or in transit, less all current liabilities (including budgeted operational, CAPEX and exploration expenses , taxes, hedging costs and government charges , but excluding all unpaid debt principal and interest);

The Quarterly Payments will be applied in the following order: (i) to pay any applicable fees or costs of the Lenders under the facilities; (ii) interest on the New Senior Facility; (iii) New Senior Facility principal; (iv) interest on the New Mezzanine Facility; and (v) New Mezzanine Facility principal;

The Company is required to pay, and has paid, RHL and MTLL US$4,000,000 in aggregate, being interest from 30 January 2020 to 31 August 2020 and a repayment of principal of approximately US$650,000 under the Senior Facility;

The New Senior Facility interest rate will be set at 7 per cent. per annum accruing daily and compounding quarterly;

The New Mezzanine Facility interest rate will initially be set at 15 per cent. per annum accruing daily and compounding quarterly;

Upon full repayment of the New Senior Facility, the New Senior Facility will be amended and restated so that all amounts then due under the New Mezzanine Facility as at such date will instead become due under the New Senior Facility without any other amendment to the terms of the New Senior Facility. This would result in the outstanding amount becoming secured as per the New Senior Facility, in exchange for the interest rate being reduced to 7 per cent. per annum;

The Group will no longer be required to pay a 1.3 per cent. gross production fee upon gold production (which is a requirement under the existing mezzanine debt facilities in respect of the period up to 30 September 2022); In circumstances where the Group is in default, an additional penalty interest of 5 per cent. per annum will apply;

In contrast to what the Company had communicated in prior announcements, there will not be any debt swapped for new equity as part of the Proposed Debt Restructuring;

The existing Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement between, amongst others, the Company, RHL and MTLL (the " 2011 SHA ") will, on Completion, be replaced by new relationship agreements with RHL and MTLL, respectively, consistent with current corporate governance guidance;

") will, on Completion, be replaced by new relationship agreements with RHL and MTLL, respectively, consistent with current corporate governance guidance; The Proposed Debt Restructuring is conditional, amongst other things, upon: (i) the agreement and entry into of definitive documentation to effect the Proposed Debt Restructuring; (ii) the replacement of the 2011 Shareholder and Subscription Agreement with the relationship agreements referred to above; (iii) the approval of shareholders being granted to certain amendments being made to the Company's articles of association (as are being proposed pursuant to resolution 4); and (iv) the satisfaction of the requirements of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies as the Proposed Debt Restructuring constitutes a related party transaction;

Each of the Company and the Lenders have entered into a legally binding commitment to use their respective reasonable endeavours to enter into definitive agreements which reflect the terms set out in the term sheets by no later than 31 October 2020; and

The Company is to pay the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by the Lenders in implementing the Proposed Debt Restructuring. For further details in respect of the terms of the Proposed Debt Restructuring please refer to the Company's announcement on 8 September 2020. Ordinary Business Resolution 1 - Receiving and adopting the Accounts The Board recommends the receiving and adopting of the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors. Resolutions 2 - Re-election of Director The Board recommends the re-election of Darren Bowden as a Director who retires by rotation under the Company's Articles of Association, and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Resolution 3 - Auditors' re-appointment and remuneration The resolution relating to the auditors' reappointment and remuneration is usual business for the Annual General Meeting. Special Business Resolution 4 - Amendments to the Articles of Association Resolution 4 is a special resolution to amend the Company's articles of association principally as a result of its intention to replace the 2011 SHA (in connection with which, it will also enter into new relationship agreements with each of RHL and MTLL, as part of the Proposed Debt Restructuring summarised above). In addition, the Board is also taking the opportunity to update the articles of association, for best practice following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, to introduce greater flexibility in the way that the Company may hold general meetings going forward. It is a condition precedent to the Proposed Debt Restructuring, that the amendments to the Company's articles of association proposed pursuant to resolution 4 be approved. Accordingly, if the resolution is not passed, the Proposed Debt Restructuring will not take place and the 2011 SHA will remain in place. In such circumstances, the Group would remain in default under its Senior Facility, would not have sufficient liquidity to fully repay the Senior Facility or the Mezzanine Debt and, as a result, admission of the Company's shares to AIM is likely to be cancelled, which will, inter alia, significantly reduce the liquidity and marketability of the Company's shares. A copy of the updated articles of association, showing the changes made to the existing articles of association, will be made available on the Company's website (www.metalsexploration.com) and copies are available upon request from the Company. The proposed amendments to the Company's articles of association include the following: the Board shall be made up of one director appointed by each of RHL and MTLL, pursuant to their rights under a relationship agreement proposed to be entered into by each of RHL and MTLL with the Company, and at least one director which is independent of RHL and MTLL. However, if either RHL's or MTLL's relationship agreement has ceased to be in full force and effect, RHL or MTLL (as applicable) shall cease to appoint a director and in such circumstances the Board shall be made up not be less than two directors (comprising the director appointed by the counterparty whose relationship agreement remains in force and effect and at least one independent director);

to amend the quorum required for a valid meeting of the Board so that both the RHL Director and the MTLL Director must be present, unless they are conflicted from voting on the relevant matter (pursuant to the conflict of interest provisions referred to below) or the meeting is required to deal with certain specified emergency matters;

neither of the RHL Director or the MTLL Director shall be required to retire at an annual general meeting. However, each of the other directors at such time shall be required to retire (and may offer themselves for re-election) at each annual general meeting;

re-election) at each annual general meeting; the Board shall not be entitled to appoint a person to be a director, whether to fill a vacancy or as an addition to the existing Board, save where it has obtained the prior approval of each of RHL and MTLL in respect of such appointment; and

the conflict of interest provisions be amended to enable a director's interest that would otherwise conflict with his duties pursuant to the Companies Act 2006, to be authorised by the non-interested directors (subject to such conditions as they may impose) and for questions over whether or not a conflicting interest exists in respect of the RHL Director or MTLL Director, to be resolved through a third party determination process. These amendments would apply with effect from, and for so long as, the proposed relationship agreement between the Company and each of RHL and MTLL, respectively (as referred to in the Company's announcement on 8 September 2020), come into and remain in force in accordance with their terms. The relationship agreements are to remain in force whilst RHL or MTLL (as the case may be) or its connected parties hold 10% or more of the voting rights of the Company. In addition, it is proposed that the articles of association be amended to: allow for general meetings to be held by means of an electronic platform, in addition to physical meetings being able to be held in multiple locations; and

increase the maximum aggregate fees that may be paid to the Directors from £200,000 per annum to £400,000 per annum (or such higher amount as the Company may determine by ordinary resolution from time to time). This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

