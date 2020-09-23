Metals Exploration : Proxy Form

Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting of Metals Exploration PLC to be
held at 200 Strand, London WC2R 1DJ on Friday 16 October 2020 at 10.00am
I/We, the undersigned, being (a) member/member(s) of Metals Exploration PLC, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or,
Name of Proxy:
Number of shares:
as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00am on 16 October 2020 at 200 Strand, London WC2R 1DJ and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as shown below in respect of the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting.
Please indicate by ticking the box if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made* For the appointment of one or more proxy, please refer to explanatory note 1 (c) (below).
No
1
2
3
4
Ordinary Resolutions
For
Against
Vote
Withheld*
To receive and approve the accounts and reports of the Directors and Auditors.
To re-elect Darren Bowden as a Director.
To re-appoint Nexia Smith & Williamson Audit Limited as auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Special Resolution
To adopt amended Articles of Association.
If you want your proxy to vote in a certain way on the resolutions specified, please place an "X" in the appropriate box. If you fail to select any of the given options your proxy can vote as he/she chooses or can decide not to vote at all. The proxy can also do this on any other resolution that is put to the meeting.
The "Vote Withheld" option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Given the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation shareholders are urged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as his or her proxy as ordinary shareholders and their proxies will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are also encouraged to submit votes electronically by sending completed and signed proxy forms by email to voting@shareregistrars.uk.comPlease state 'Metals Exploration AGM' and your name in the subject line of your email.
A member entitled to attend, speak and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to vote on his behalf. To appoint as a proxy a person other than the Chairman of the meeting insert the full name in the space provided. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. You can also appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by you. The following options are available:
To appoint theChairman as your sole proxy in respect of all your shares, simply fill in any voting instructions in the appropriate box and sign and date the Form of Proxy.
To appoint aperson other than the Chairman as your sole proxy in respect of all your shares, delete the words 'the Chairman of the meeting (or)' and insert the name and address of your proxy in the spaces provided. Then fill in any voting instructions in the appropriate box and sign and date the Form of Proxy.
To appointmore than one proxy, you may photocopy this form. Please indicate the proxy holder's name and the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy (which, in aggregate, should not exceed the number of shares held by you). Please also indicate if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. If you wish to appoint the Chairman as one of your multiple proxies, simply write 'the Chairman of the Meeting'. All forms must be completed and signed and should be returned together to the Registrar of the Company.
Unless otherwise indicated the proxy will vote as he thinks fit or, at his discretion, abstain from voting.
To be valid, the Form of Proxy must be completed, signed and arrive at Share Registrars Limited at The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7DR by hand, or sent by post or email no later than 10.00am on 14 October 2020
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote of the other registered holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.
A corporation must execute the Form of Proxy under either itscommon seal or the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney.
The Form of Proxy is for use in respect of the shareholder account specified above only and should not be amended or submitted in respect of a different account.
The 'Vote Withheld' option is to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. Such a vote is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Shares held in uncertified form (i.e. in CREST) may be voted through the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST manual.
As at the close of business on 22 September 2020 (the last business day prior to the publication of this notice), the Company's issued share capital comprised 2,071,334,586 ordinary shares of 1p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the time and date given above is 2,071,334,586.
2
Perivan 258876
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Metals Exploration plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 06:09:06 UTC