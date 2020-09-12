Metals Exploration : Report and Accounts for Year Ended 31 December 2019

Log in
09/12/2020

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

Registered Number 05098945

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

Contents

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS............................................................................................................

2

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT.............................................................................................................

3

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT ......................................................................................

5

STRATEGIC REPORT .....................................................................................................................

11

DIRECTORS' REPORT....................................................................................................................

18

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES..........................................................................

27

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ............................................................................................

28

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .........................................

33

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ................................................................................................

34

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY...............................................................

36

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT ..................................................................................

37

COMPANY BALANCE SHEET.........................................................................................................

38

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .......................................................................

39

COMPANY CASH FLOW STATEMENT...........................................................................................

40

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................................................................

41

-1

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

Directors

G.R. Walker

(Interim Non-Executive Chairman)

D.P. Bowden

(Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director)

A. Stancliffe

(Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary

MSP Corporate Services Limited

Registered office

200 Strand

London WC2R 1DJ

Bankers

HSBC Bank plc

70 Pall Mall

London SW1Y 5EZ

Auditors

Nexia Smith & Williamson Audit Limited

Chartered Accountants

25 Moorgate

London EC2R 6AY

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Strand Hanson Limited

26 Mount Row

London, W1K 3SQ

Corporate Adviser

Hannam & Partners

2 Park Street

London, W1K 2HX

Solicitors

Kerman & Co LLP

200 Strand

London WC2R 1DJ

Registrars

Share Registrars Limited

The Courtyard, 17 West Street

Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7DR

Company's registered number

05098945

-2

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

At the time of writing the world continues to be in challenging times with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a number of restrictions put in place by the Philippine government and other governments around the world that effect our supply chain, we have been able to remain operational with mining and gold production activities continuing, albeit at reduced mining rates and gold recovery rate.

The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remains a paramount importance and we are pleased to say there has only been one COVID-19 case recorded at the mine site. Although we operate in a very remote mountainous location, in the north of the island of Luzon, the Group has implemented a number of on-site procedures to test for and quarantine potential COVID-19 cases to ensure, as far as possible, the safety of all of our employees and contractors. These protocols have kept several employees and contractors, who were COVID-19 positive, from gaining access to the mine site.

We continue to prioritize the development of our local community and have a strong partnership with the various national agencies and local governments from Barangay to Provincial level. During 2019, we continued to focus on health, education and capacity building amongst others in our local communities. In addition, during the COVID-19 crisis, we have adapted our programs with further community support to provide food relief supplies to local communities/families particularly affected by the COVID-19 quarantine work restrictions.

The operation has achieved over 11 million man-hours with no lost time incidents occurring since the last lost time incident in December 2016. This is a remarkable achievement for an operation of this nature, and all employees and contractors are to be congratulated on this outstanding record.

The Group is active in promoting and implementing "responsible mining" practices. The Group has continued to actively reduce the potential environmental impacts of its operations and enhance its environmental performance in mined-out and disturbed areas. Through its various programmes, the Group is responsible for planting almost 2 million endemic and cash crop trees. During 2019 the Group was, for the second consecutive year, the mining industry overall winner of the Philippine Government Best Forestry Management Program award.

During the year ended 31 December 2019 the Group made a number of positive operational improvements to the Runruno project. The mine underwent a number of structural changes in design and the new mine plan was successfully implemented. Key process improvements made by the management team included increasing mill throughput, solutions that have been found for the foaming issues in BIOX® and CIL, and parameter changes that we made in the flotation resulting in cleaner concentrate and incremental gold recoveries.

Importantly, we are pleased to report that these vital operational changes that were made resulted in the production of 68,983 troy ounces ("ozs") contained in gold doré bullion at Runruno, a 43.5% increase from the previous year. The final quarter of 2019 also achieved the highest production level during a quarter, producing 18,941 ozs.

The year ended 2019, was also the first year in the mines operation that the Company was able to record an operating profit since the first commencement of gold production, back in 2016. The resulting gold production improved our cash flows and has enabled the long overdue truck and shovel fleet rebuilds to commence with completion expected in Q2 2020.

-3

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Metals Exploration plc published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
