    MLX   AU000000MLX7

METALS X LIMITED

(MLX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.47 AUD   -1.05%
03:00aMETALS X : Appendix 3A.5 Update
PU
12/16METALS X : Appendix 3A.5
PU
11/23METALS X : Nickel asset sale - replacement Prospectus
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals X : Appendix 3A.5 Update

12/21/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.1(c)

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in specie

distribution of +securities in another entity

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Note: This form assumes the entity is an Australian company undertaking a return of capital that is regulated by section 256C of the Corporations Act. It the entity is not an Australian company, it should use the Word version of this form, rather than the online version, and adjust it as necessary.

If the entity is paying a cash dividend at the same time as the return of capital, it must also lodge an Appendix 3A.1 - notification of dividend / distribution.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Metals X Limited

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 25 110 150 055

One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration

type and number (if "other" please specify what type

of registration number has been provided).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

MLX

1.4

*The announcement is

A new announcement

Select whichever is applicable.

An update/correction to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Updates with respect to approvals and to

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An

timetable

update/correction to a previous announcement".

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

16 December 2021

update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "An

update/correction to a previous announcement".

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Not applicable

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A

cancellation of a previous announcement".

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

Not applicable

cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A

cancellation of a previous announcement".

1.5

*Date of this announcement

21 December 2021

The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via

ASX Online.

1.6

*Applicable ASX +security code and

MLX - Fully paid ordinary shares

description for return of capital

Please advise the security to which the notification

applies. Only one security can be advised for each

form. Consequent changes to option pricing are

covered in later parts of this form.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in

specie distribution of +securities in another entity

1.7

*Does the entity making the return of

No

only

capital have quoted options on issue

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.2a, 3.3b, 3.5a, 3.6a, 3.7a, 3.8a, 4.5-

4.5b and 4.6-4.6c.

1.8

*Is the return of capital a selective

No

reduction of capital

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.1a and 3.1b.

1.9

*Is the entity whose +securities are being

No

distributed in the return of capital currently

use

listed on ASX

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1a-b.

If you respond "No" to this question, you will need to

answer Q1.10 and 4.1c-f

1.10

*Is the entity whose +securities are being

Yes

distributed in the return of capital

proposing to list on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q1.9 is

personalFor

"No".

If you respond "Yes" to this question, you will need

to answer Q3.3a, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 4.1c-f.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Part 2 - Conditions



Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*Do any external approvals need to be

Yes

obtained or other conditions satisfied before

the return of capital can proceed on an

unconditional basis?

For example this could include:

+Security holder approval

use

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to the

entity required to be given/met before

business day 0 of the timetable for the

return of capital.

If any of the above approvals apply to the return of

personal

capital they must be obtained before business day 0 of

the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable.

The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant

approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex

market in the +securities. If the entity wishes to

disclose approvals or conditions which are to be

resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further

information".

2.2

Approvals

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Yes".

Note: This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the Appendix 7A, section 9

timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an

ex market in the securities. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later

date it should use Part 5 "Further information".

*Approval/

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval received/

Comments

condition Type

determination

estimated or

condition met?

Select the applicable

The 'date for

actual?

Please respond "Yes" or "No".

approval/condition

determination' is the

Only answer this question

from the list (ignore

date that you expect to

when you know the outcome

those that are not

know if the approval is

of the approval. If you lodge

applicable). More than

given or condition is

this form before the outcome

one approval/condition

satisfied (for example,

of the approval is known, you



can be selected.

the date of the security

will need to lodge an updated

holder meeting in the

Appendix 3A.5 showing that all

case of security holder

required approvals have been

approval or the date of

obtained and conditions have

the court hearing in

been met prior to business

the case of court

day 0 in the Appendix 7A

approval).

section 9 timetable.

+Security holder

15 December

Shareholder

approval

2021

approval received

Estimated

at the Company's

OR

Extraordinary

General Meeting on

15 December 2021

Actual

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3



This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 3A.5

Notification of return of capital by way of in

specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Court approval

Yes or No

Estimated

OR

Actual

Lodgement of

Yes or No

court order with

Estimated

+ASIC

OR

Actual

ACCC approval

Yes or No

Estimated

OR

Actual

FIRB approval

1 December 2021

The Foreign

Investment Review

Estimated

Board has notified

OR

MLX under the

Foreign

Acquisitions and

Actual

Takeovers Act

1975 (Cth) that the

Treasurer has no

objections to the

transactions

contemplated by

the share sale

agreement

(including the in-

specie distribution)

proceeding.

Other (please

23 December

It is a condition to

specify in

2021

the in-specie

Estimated

comment section)

distribution that

OR

conditional listing

approval is

received for NICO

Actual

(NC1) to list on

ASX on the basis of

planned completion

of the IPO and the

share sale

agreement

between NC1 and

MLX dated 3

November 2021.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4



This appendix is not available as an online formAppendix 3A.5 Notification of return of capital by way of in specie distribution of +securities in another entity

Part 3 - Return of capital timetable and details

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3.1

*+Record date

4 January 2022

Last day for entity to register transfers on a pre-return

of capital basis.

The record date must be at least four business days from the current

date. The record date is business day 3 in the Appendix 7A, section

9 timetable. This is three business days after the effective date

(Q3.1a).

Please note that the record date and the date that trading in the re-

organised securities on an "ex return of capital" basis commences

(Q3.3) cannot be changed (even to postpone or cancel them) any

later than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the previously

advised date that trading in the re-organised securities on an "ex

return of capital" basis commences (Q3.3).

3.1a

*Date of lodgement of +security holder resolution

21 December 2021

approving the return of capital with +ASIC

Estimated

Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".

Please provide the actual or estimated date that the security holder

OR

resolution approving the return of capital has been or will be lodged

Actual

with ASIC under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act).

If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by

way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged

with ASIC.

This lodgement must occur before business day 0 of the Appendix

7A, section 9 timetable.

3.1b

*Date that is fourteen days after the date of lodgement

of +security holder resolution approving the capital

Estimated

return with +ASIC

Answer this question if your response to Q1.8 is "Yes".

OR

Note this is the earliest date that the entity can make the return of

Actual

capital under section 256C(3) of the Corporations Act.

If an estimated date is provided, please provide the actual date by

way of an update to this form when the resolution has been lodged

with ASIC.

3.1c

*Effective date of the return of capital

29 December 2021

In the case of an equal reduction, not earlier than the day after the

resolution approving the return of capital and, in the case of a

selective reduction, not earlier than 14 days after the date of

lodgement of a copy of the resolution approving the return of capital

with ASIC.

3.2

*Last day for trading in "cum return of capital"

30 December 2021

+securities

This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two

business days before the record date, and one business day after the

effective date.

3.2a

Last day for trading in pre-return of capital quoted

N/A

options.

Answer this question if your response to Q1.7 is "Yes".

Note: if the entity has quoted options in which case the exercise price

will change and new holding statements will be issued to option

holders

This is business day 1 in the Appendix 7A, section 9 timetable, two

business days before the record date, and one business day after the

effective date.

+See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metals X Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 63,0 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 426 M 303 M 304 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart METALS X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Metals X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 AUD
Average target price 0,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
Managers and Directors
Peter Lynton Gunzburg Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Grahame White Independent Non-Executive Officer
Brett Robert Smith Executive Director
Xingwang Bao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALS X LIMITED235.71%303
BHP GROUP-3.13%146 227
RIO TINTO PLC-12.99%104 425
GLENCORE PLC54.87%62 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.00%46 876
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.19%31 953