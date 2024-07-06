15,509,500 Ordinary Shares of MetalsGrove Mining Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

15,509,500 Ordinary Shares of MetalsGrove Mining Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 733 days starting from 4-JUL-2022 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

15,509,500 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 6 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



250,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 9 May 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



950,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 27 June 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



5,500,000 options exercisable at $0.30 on or before 22 December 2024,classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 6 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



4,270,000 performance rights classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 6 July 2024, being 24 months from the date of quotation.