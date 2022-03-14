Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MetalsTech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   AU000000MTC4

METALSTECH LIMITED

(MTC)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 07:24:19 pm
0.24 AUD   +11.63%
02/249,600,000 Options of MetalsTech Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2022.
CI
02/04METALSTECH : Amended - Appendix 5B
PU
2021MetalsTech Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MetalsTech : Exploration Catalysts and Update

03/14/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Release

15 March 2022

For personal use only

METALSTECH UPDATES TIMELINE FOR DRILL RESULTS, REGIONAL EXPLORATION TARGET & SCOPING STUDY DELIVERY

Highlights

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net

CURRENT UNDERGROUND DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAM

For personal use only

o

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net

use only

personal

Hole ID

Easting JTSK

Northing JTSK

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip (o)

Depth (m)

Start Date

End Date

(o)

UGA-17

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

270

-70

109.35

27/08/2021

7/09/2021

UGA-18

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

230

-55

104.65

9/09/2021

16/09/2021

UGA-19

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

210

-30

101.6

20/09/2021

24/09/2021

UGA-20

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

205

-45

140.5

30/09/2021

9/10/2021

UGA-21

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

205

-65

178.2

10/10/2021

25/10/2021

For

UGA-22

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

200

-35

143.3

28/10/2021

8/11/2021

UGA-23

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

200

-42

179.5

12/11/2021

19/11/2021

UGA-24

-435,852

-1,230,270

656.96

195

-30

180.8

21/11/2021

28/11/2021

UGA-25

-435852

-1230270

656.96

195

-37

180.8

29/11/2021

8/12/2021

UGA-26

-435852

-1230270

656.96

300

-65

101.5

11/12/2021

15/12/2021

UGA-27

-435852

-1230270

656.96

350

-65

214.3

19/01/2022

4/02/2022

UGA-28

-435852

-1230270

656.96

335

-70

151.2

12/02/2022

18/02/2022

Hole ID

Easting JTSK

Northing JTSK

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip (o)

Depth (m)

Start Date

End Date

(o)

UGA-29

-435851

-1230123

656.96

280

-80

84.7

23/02/2022

28/02/2022

UGA-30

-435851

-1230123

656.96

8

-45

3/03/2022

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008

www.metalstech.net

REGIONAL MAPPING/EXPLORATION TARGET MODELLING

For personal use only

SCOPING STUDY PROGRESS

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net

For personal use only

** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **

MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MetalsTech Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METALSTECH LIMITED
02/249,600,000 Options of MetalsTech Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24..
CI
02/04METALSTECH : Amended - Appendix 5B
PU
2021MetalsTech Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Medgold resources provides update on proposed sale of tlamino project, serbia
AQ
2021MetalsTech Acquires Serbian Gold Project for $2.2 Million; Shares Up 3%
MT
2021METALSTECH : Strikes Visible Gold at Sturec Gold Mine in Slovakia
MT
2021Metalstech Limited Updates on Its Phase II Diamond Drilling Program At the Company's 10..
CI
2021METALSTECH : Recovers 91% Gold, 88.4% Silver from Slovakian Mine; Shares Up 4%
MT
2021MetalsTech Limited Provides Update on Metallurgical Testing Program at 100% Owned Sture..
CI
2021METALSTECH : Hits Up to 584 g/t of Gold at Sturec Mine in Slovakia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,21 M -3,05 M -3,05 M
Net Debt 2021 0,84 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart METALSTECH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MetalsTech Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALSTECH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Fromson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Qingtao Zeng Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Gino D'Anna Non-Executive Director
Candice Stevenson Director
Alain Berclaz Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALSTECH LIMITED-25.86%25
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED16.31%36 882
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-12.16%23 837
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED7.51%13 576
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED34.46%12 414
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.15.46%8 134