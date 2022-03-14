MetalsTech : Exploration Catalysts and Update
ASX Release
15 March 2022
METALSTECH UPDATES TIMELINE FOR DRILL RESULTS, REGIONAL EXPLORATION TARGET & SCOPING STUDY DELIVERY
Highlights
** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **
MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net
CURRENT UNDERGROUND DIAMOND DRILLING PROGRAM
** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **
MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net
use only
personal
Hole ID
Easting JTSK
Northing JTSK
Elevation (m)
Azimuth
Dip (
o)
Depth (m)
Start Date
End Date
(
o)
UGA-17
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
270
-70
109.35
27/08/2021
7/09/2021
UGA-18
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
230
-55
104.65
9/09/2021
16/09/2021
UGA-19
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
210
-30
101.6
20/09/2021
24/09/2021
UGA-20
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
205
-45
140.5
30/09/2021
9/10/2021
UGA-21
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
205
-65
178.2
10/10/2021
25/10/2021
For
UGA-22
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
200
-35
143.3
28/10/2021
8/11/2021
UGA-23
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
200
-42
179.5
12/11/2021
19/11/2021
UGA-24
-435,852
-1,230,270
656.96
195
-30
180.8
21/11/2021
28/11/2021
UGA-25
-435852
-1230270
656.96
195
-37
180.8
29/11/2021
8/12/2021
UGA-26
-435852
-1230270
656.96
300
-65
101.5
11/12/2021
15/12/2021
UGA-27
-435852
-1230270
656.96
350
-65
214.3
19/01/2022
4/02/2022
UGA-28
-435852
-1230270
656.96
335
-70
151.2
12/02/2022
18/02/2022
Hole ID
Easting JTSK
Northing JTSK
Elevation (m)
Azimuth
Dip (
o)
Depth (m)
Start Date
End Date
(
o)
UGA-29
-435851
-1230123
656.96
280
-80
84.7
23/02/2022
28/02/2022
UGA-30
-435851
-1230123
656.96
8
-45
3/03/2022
** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **
MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008
www.metalstech.net
REGIONAL MAPPING/EXPLORATION TARGET MODELLING
** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **
MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net
** This announcement is authorised by the executive board on behalf of the Company **
MetalsTech Limited ACN 612 100 464 Unit 1, 44 Denis Street, Subiaco WA 6008 www.metalstech.net
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
MetalsTech Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:49:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about METALSTECH LIMITED
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-4,21 M
-3,05 M
-3,05 M
Net Debt 2021
0,84 M
0,61 M
0,61 M
P/E ratio 2021
-7,80x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
35,8 M
25,9 M
25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends METALSTECH LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.