  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Metalyst Forgings Limited
  News
  Summary
    513335   INE425A01011

METALYST FORGINGS LIMITED

(513335)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
6.210 INR   +4.55%
03/31METALYST FORGINGS : Financial Result Updates
PU
03/24Metalyst Forgings Limited Postpones Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021
CI
01/07Metalyst Forgings Limited Announces Resignation of Pratibha Chaudhary as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Metalyst Forgings : Financial Result Updates

04/07/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Ref.No.:MFL/BSE/NSE/2021-22 Date: April 07, 2022

To,

The Secretary BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy, Towers Limited Dalal Street, Mumbai - 4000 01

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Plaza

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 513335

Symbol: METALFORGE

Sub: unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Reportrs Report for the quarter ended September 30 2021

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021 shall considered and disseminated on April 07, 2022. Consequent to same, we enclosed, interim of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following:

The Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021 along with Limited Review Report.

The meeting for approval of Audited Standalone Financial, was commenced at 23.00 p.m and concluded at 22:50 p.m.

Kindly note that the above referred shall be available at the website of the companyi.e.,http://www.amtek.com/mfl.php

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Metalyst Forgings Limited

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) Sd-/

(Arun Mati)

Chief Financial Officer

Issued with Approval of Mr. Dinkar T. Venkatasubramanian (Resolution Professional)

IP Registration no. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00003/2016-17/10011

(Metalyst Forgings Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional, Mr. Dinkar T. Venkatasubramanian, appointed as Interim Resolution Professional by the National Company Law Tribunal by order dated 15 December, 2017 and continued as Resolution Professional by the Committee of Creditors in its meeting held on 12 January, 2018 under provisions of the code)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metalyst Forgings Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 742 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2021 -6 680 M -87,9 M -87,9 M
Net Debt 2021 41 931 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 270 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 36,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arun Kumar Maiti Chief Financial Officer
Yogesh Kapur Chairman
Brajinder Mohan Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Arvind Dham Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Shekhar Gupta Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METALYST FORGINGS LIMITED-8.41%3
NUCOR28.33%39 373
ARCELORMITTAL-0.44%27 796
TATA STEEL LIMITED23.35%22 041
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.83%17 687
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.42.81%16 304