Metalyst Forgings : Financial Result Updates

Ref.No.:MFL/BSE/NSE/2021-22 Date: April 07, 2022

To,

The Secretary BSE Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy, Towers Limited Dalal Street, Mumbai - 4000 01 The Secretary National Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Plaza Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 513335 Symbol: METALFORGE

Sub: unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Reportrs Report for the quarter ended September 30 2021

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that unaudited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021 shall considered and disseminated on April 07, 2022. Consequent to same, we enclosed, interim of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following:

The Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021 along with Limited Review Report.

The meeting for approval of Audited Standalone Financial, was commenced at 23.00 p.m and concluded at 22:50 p.m.

Kindly note that the above referred shall be available at the website of the companyi.e.,http://www.amtek.com/mfl.php

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Metalyst Forgings Limited

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) Sd-/

(Arun Mati)

Chief Financial Officer

Issued with Approval of Mr. Dinkar T. Venkatasubramanian (Resolution Professional)

IP Registration no. IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P00003/2016-17/10011

(Metalyst Forgings Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional, Mr. Dinkar T. Venkatasubramanian, appointed as Interim Resolution Professional by the National Company Law Tribunal by order dated 15 December, 2017 and continued as Resolution Professional by the Committee of Creditors in its meeting held on 12 January, 2018 under provisions of the code)