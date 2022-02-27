Log in
    MYE   AU000000MYE0

METAROCK GROUP LIMITED

(MYE)
  Report
02/22 06:10:49 pm
0.66 AUD   -5.71%
05:32pm METAROCK : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/21 Metarock Executes Cook Colliery Mining Services Agreement
CI
2021 METAROCK : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MYE
PU
Metarock : Half Year Results Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
1H FY2022 Results

onlyMetarock Group Limited (ACN 142 490 579)

useersonalTony Caruso, Managing Director Brett Maff, Chief Financial Officer

28 February 2022

Metarock Executive Summary

Established Metarock as a specialised, diversified underground mining services group with the

transformational acquisition of hard rock mining specialist, PYBAR Mining Services

1H FY2022 Highlights

Strong HY financial performance from the coal contracting business

only

Metarock's forward order book has grown from $1.1 billion to $1.9 billion

Group revenue is on track to triple over an 18-month period from work already contracted

Delivered revenue of $180 million (up 62% vs PCP)

1H FY2022 Results

Normalised EBITDA* of $16.6 million before one-off impacts representing a normalised EBITDA

margin of 9.2%

  • Cook Colliery Mining Services Agreement executed for 4 + 2 years at $70 million per annum average revenue

Recent Contract Wins

use

PYBAR secured Maxwell Drifts Project commencing in FY2023 delivering approximately $55 to $65

million revenue over 12 months

FY2022 guidance revised down but maintaining a significant step up in FY2023:

FY2022 revenue guidance $450-480 million, normalised EBITDA guidance $37-43 million*.

Updated Guidance

Previously $475-510 million and $48-54 million respectively

Revised guidance reflects the impact of delays in Crinum production and the early

transitional performance of PYBAR

  • FY2023 revenue $700-750 million and EBITDA $80-95 million
    • Reflects full year contribution from existing mine operations contracts and PYBAR

ersonal*Excludes one-off Crinum delay, recovery costs and PYBAR acquisition costs - see slide 19

FY23 PYBAR Contribution and Mine

Operations Ramp Up

FY2022 HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS | METAROCK 2

Outlook - Metarock Strategy in Action

Mine operations and the diversification into hard rock mining delivers strong growth and a higher margin business

Mine Operations

Coal Contracting

Hard Rock Contracting

only

Revenue Split

Guidance ($m)

Employee Numbers

130 → 378

950 → 1150

1100 → 1220

(Fr

m - To)

use

Mine Operations strategy allows us to operate mines

Operating for 28 years, with long standing tier one

in our own right

Operating for 25 years, with long standing tier one clients

clients with average relationships lasting 7+ years

D

scription

Underpinned by Crinum Mine and Cook Colliery Mine

with average relationships lasting 10+ years

Contracts tied to production and development

operations contracts

Contracts tied to production activities

activities

Long term, repeatable revenue with increased

Leading share of underground coal contracting market

Diversified commodity exposures across copper,

margins

lead, zinc and gold

Brands

ersonal

Coal assets will continue to change hands with many

Contractors play a strategic role in owners assets

Contractors play a strategic role in new

Focus

new owners needing to outsource underground

supporting production, providing cost flexibility and

development and production, providing cost

operating capability

lowering operating costs

flexibility and lowering operating costs

Dave Sykes Joined Mastermyne in April 2012, appointed

Paul Green

Joined Mastermyne in March 2020, appointed

Nick Woolrych

CEO of Mine Operations in November 2021

CEO of Coal Contracting in November 2021

David began his career in the UK performing

Paul was well known to the Mastermyne

Joined PYBAR in August 2014,

various operational and statutory roles. He

business through a close association over

appointed CEO in March 2021

Pe

ple

has worked in senior management positions

many years. Paul has over 25 years' experience

Nick is a mining engineer with over

across a number of underground coal

in operational management in roles at

20 years' experience in the mining

operations including Moranbah North,

Gordonstone Coal, Illawarra Coal and Ensham

industry in operational, project

Dartbrook and Central Colliery in roles

Coal. He has also worked in strategic

development, commercial and

including Mine Manager and SSE/General

development and organisational change roles

investment roles across a range of

Manager

across the Australian coal mining industry

commodities and geographies

FY2022 HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS | METAROCK

3

Crinum Mine Update

The accident has had a profound impact on our business and our people

only

Underground accident occurred on 14 September 2021 fatally injuring our colleague Graham Dawson

We have remained in close contact with Graham's family and continue to support our people and the families affected by the accident

The staged restart process has focused on ensuring we are assessing the risks so that the project is recommencing safely and efficiently

All work is being carried out with the approval of the resources regulator

Sojitz Blue (mine owner) remains supportive and continues to work closely with the company

use

ersonal

We are making decisions that will accelerate our production along with investing in additional equipment to recover our schedule

Schedule now has first coal being delivered in the 4th quarter of FY2022 and progressively ramping up to full operations (three panels) by the 1st quarter of FY2023

The fall of ground occurred in the underground access tunnels, impacting a small localised area, which is distinctly different from the underground mining area

The accident has delayed first coal by approximately 20 weeks with an impact of ~$7 million

The ~$7m is made up of direct costs incurred in H1. The remaining H2 costs have been reflected in revised guidance numbers for FY2022

We are looking forward to a bright future on this project, with a material contribution to earnings

FY2022 HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS | METAROCK 4

Transformational acquisition - PYBAR

Increasing confidence in PYBAR's business and culture and its alignment with our broader values and direction

Strategic Rationale Confirmed

Highly complementary with MYE's core business of underground mining and expedites our diversification strategy

Exposure to a broad suite of commodities with immediate scale and a national footprint

1,100+ highly skilled hard-rock employees with a strong position in the east coast market and long term

relationships with Tier 1 clients such as Glencore (Mt Isa) and Newcrest (Cadia).

Fully exploiting growth potential through accessing the resources of a public company

only

Historically been a capital constrained private company

Clients overcoming hesitation in dealing with a private company enabling access to larger, longer term

use

contracts with Tier 1 clients.

Malabar contract win is a major vote of confidence from our customers in the new larger business

Purchase price $47 million equity and deferred cash consideration

$23.5m equity on completion

Remaining $23.5 paid over two cash payments (first $11.75m paid on completion)

$5 million of the remaining deferred cash consideration to be converted to equity with balance paid in

November 2022

$50 million of assumed equipment finance

Provides us with a suite of specialised hard-rock equipment

OEM backed equipment finance for a fleet that is hired to the client

  • Post acquisition equipment valuation has seen a $13 million balance sheet uplift from $56 million to 69 million

ersonal

Fits well with MYE's track record of acquiring and reinvigorating private businesses

Increasing confidence in PYBAR's business and culture and its alignment with our broader values and direction

Strong pipeline underpinned by unprecedented strength in the underlying global fundamentals of hard rock

minerals

H1 results reflect the normal ups and downs of a mining contracting business

*Includes equipment valuation depreciation uplift (non-cash)

PYBAR

PYBAR Target

Guidance

Metrics

FY2023

FY2024

Revenue

$280m - $300m

$330m - $350m

EBITDA

$31m - $34m

$38m - $40m

EBITA*

$3m - $6m

$11m - $13m

Remaining

Equipment Finance

~$33m

~$16m

Position after Debt

(34% reduction of

(68% reduction of

Servicing and

debt)

debt)

utilising Free Cash

Previous Metarock Acquisition Wilson Mining -

35

Revenue Growth $M

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS | METAROCK 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

