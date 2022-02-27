Metarock : Half Year Results Presentation

Underground accident occurred on 14 September 2021 fatally injuring our colleague Graham Dawson

We have remained in close contact with Graham's family and continue to support our people and the families affected by the accident

The staged restart process has focused on ensuring we are assessing the risks so that the project is recommencing safely and efficiently

All work is being carried out with the approval of the resources regulator

Sojitz Blue (mine owner) remains supportive and continues to work closely with the company