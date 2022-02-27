Metarock : Half Year Results Presentation

Mine operations and the diversification into hard rock mining delivers strong growth and a higher margin business
Revenue Split
Guidance ($m)
Employee Numbers
130 → 378
950 → 1150
1100 → 1220
(Fr
m - To)
use
• Mine Operations strategy allows us to operate mines
• Operating for 28 years, with long standing tier one
in our own right
• Operating for 25 years, with long standing tier one clients
clients with average relationships lasting 7+ years
D
scription
• Underpinned by Crinum Mine and Cook Colliery Mine
with average relationships lasting 10+ years
• Contracts tied to production and development
operations contracts
• Contracts tied to production activities
activities
• Long term, repeatable revenue with increased
• Leading share of underground coal contracting market
• Diversified commodity exposures across copper,
margins
lead, zinc and gold
Brands
ersonal
•
Coal assets will continue to change hands with many
• Contractors play a strategic role in owners assets
• Contractors play a strategic role in new
new owners needing to outsource underground
supporting production, providing cost flexibility and
development and production, providing cost
flexibility and lowering operating costs
Dave Sykes • Joined Mastermyne in April 2012, appointed
Paul Green
• Joined Mastermyne in March 2020, appointed
CEO of Mine Operations in November 2021
• David began his career in the UK performing
business through a close association over
Pe
many years. Paul has over 25 years' experience
|
20 years' experience in the mining
|
|
|
FY2022 HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS | METAROCK
3