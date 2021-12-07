Log in
    MYE   AU000000MYE0

METAROCK GROUP LIMITED

(MYE)
Metarock : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MYE

12/07/2021 | 04:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

METAROCK GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 08, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MYEAK

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

266,785

07/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

METAROCK GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

142490579

1.3

ASX issuer code

MYE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

MYEAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

104,407

Brett George William Maff

Brett George William Maff ATF The

Maff Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights Plan:

https://www.mastermyne.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/EXE-GRP-POL-0021-Employee-Performance-Rights-Plan- Rules.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Rights to acquire ordinary shares in the Company, subject to achievement of performance measures (hurdles), issued to the members of the Executive and Senior Management team in relation to a short term incentive scheme.

General Terms and Conditions of the Performance Rights are contained in the Company's Employee Performance Rights Plan.

Rights granted as follows:

266,785 to members of the Executive and Senior Management Team

Exercise Price: Nil

Expiry Date: 1 October 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

266,785

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mastermyne Group Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 311 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 7,25 M 7,25 M
Net Debt 2022 4,10 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,21x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 102 M 72,7 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 963
Free-Float 54,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,78 AUD
Average target price 2,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Salvatore Caruso Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Brett Maff Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Colin Bloomfield Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gabriel G. Meena Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Dominic Watts Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAROCK GROUP LIMITED15.56%72
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.42%65 307
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED42.72%20 025
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED120.97%14 901
COAL INDIA LIMITED9.67%12 146
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED93.13%11 657