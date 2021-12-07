Metarock : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MYE

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

MYEAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 104,407 Brett George William Maff Brett George William Maff ATF The Maff Family Trust

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights Plan:

https://www.mastermyne.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/EXE-GRP-POL-0021-Employee-Performance-Rights-Plan- Rules.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Rights to acquire ordinary shares in the Company, subject to achievement of performance measures (hurdles), issued to the members of the Executive and Senior Management team in relation to a short term incentive scheme.

General Terms and Conditions of the Performance Rights are contained in the Company's Employee Performance Rights Plan.

Rights granted as follows:

266,785 to members of the Executive and Senior Management Team

Exercise Price: Nil