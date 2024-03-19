|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.21 AUD
|0.00%
|+23.53%
|+68.00%
|Mar. 17
|Metarock to Sell PYBAR to Thiess for AU$65 Million
|MT
|Mar. 01
|Transcript : Metarock Group Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2024
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+68.00%
|38.25M
|+7.29%
|5.62B
|+3.83%
|483M
|-5.88%
|211M
|+79.49%
|181M
|+11.87%
|171M
|-0.64%
|64.2M
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Metarock Group Limited - Australian S.E.
- News Metarock Group Limited
- Transcript : Metarock Group Limited - Special Call