Metarock Group Limited is an Australia-based diversified mining services company. The Company is engaged in providing mine operations, contracting, training and related services in mining and supporting industries across Australia. The Company's segments include Mastermyne and PYBAR. The Mastermyne segment provides mine operations, contracting, training and related services to the underground long wall coal mining operations and industrial products and services in the coalfields and supports coal mining industries of Queensland and New South Wales. The PYBAR segment provides mining, drilling, contracting and related services to the metalliferous underground hard rock mining industry throughout Australia. The Company's subsidiaries include Mastermyne Pty Ltd, Mastermyne Engineering Pty Ltd, Mastermyne Underground Pty Ltd, Mastermyne Underground NNSW Pty Ltd, Myne Start Pty Ltd, MyneSight Pty Ltd, Mastermyne Contracting Services Pty Ltd and other.

Sector Coal