  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  MetaTech Health Limited
  News
  Summary
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
13.84 PKR   -3.49%
04:52aMetatech Health : BOARD DECISIONS - MetaTech Health Limited
PU
12:42aMetatech Health : Notice of emergent meeting of the board
PU
09/28Metatech Health : Credit of bonus share certificates
PU
MetaTech Health : BOARD DECISIONS - MetaTech Health Limited

10/06/2022 | 04:52am EDT
META/PSX/2022-

October 06, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUB: BOARD DECISIONS

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors of the MetaTech Health Limited or the Company (formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited) in their emergent meeting held on October 06, 2022 at 1100hrs at Corporate Office of the Company has decided/approved as under:

The inclusion of proposed resolutions received from the substantial shareholder (Modaraba Al Mali) along with Statement of Facts as attached (under Section 140 of the Companies Act, 2017) in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 be and is hereby approved. Copy of the proposed resolutions along with statement of facts are attached hereto:

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of MetaTech Health Limited (Formerly Hashimi Can Limited)

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Enclosed: As Above

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS AS SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

"Resolved that the approval of the shareholders, be and is hereby granted to issue "MetaTech Health Limited - Perpetual and Convertible Sukuk ('the Sukuk')" on the terms and conditions as set out in the Annexure-A, which includes, inter-alia, the following:

  1. The Issue to be made to the existing shareholders of the Company.
  2. Amount and timings of the Issue to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company;
  3. The amount of the Issue shall not exceed Rs. 500.00 million and it can be issued in tranches or in full.
  4. Conversion of the Sukuk into Ordinary shares shall be One Sukuk into One Ordinary Share of the Company as per terms and conditions set-out in Annexure-A and Annexure-B.
  5. Shares and Sukuk of the Company shall be deposited/handed-over (on effective date to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company) with the Trustee and Trustee shall issue the Twin Custody Receipt (TCR).
  6. Each Twin Custody Receipt shall represent the basket of number of shares and number of Sukuk issued ("the ratio of entitlement"). The Twin Custody Receipt, so created by the Trustee shall be deposited with CDC to make it as an "eligible security" and to be traded under the symbol of METACR on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). METACAR shall become the sole trading scrip and shares (under trading symbol of META) and the Sukuk of the Company shall not be traded separately on PSX after the effective date. This ratio of entitlement (of share and the Sukuk) if changed by the Trustee of METACR shall be communicated to PSX.
  7. The Sukuk and the Shares of the Company through the Twin Custody Receipt will represent the ratio of entitlement and accordingly the entitlements, rights, privileges and obligations to the individual investors/Shareholders / Sukukholders shall be adjusted as described in the Annexure-B (Mechanism).The trading will be done through METACR which will be tradeable security in terms of the Securities Act, 2015 and same underlying entitlements shall be transferred to the holder of the Twin Custody Receipts as per the ratio of entitlement.
  8. The conversion ratio and other terms and conditions of the Issue will not be changed unless directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (and accepted by the Company). The Board of the Directors of the Company will have the power to accept the changes/alterations and no further approval shall be required from the shareholders of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Redeemable Capital shall be under the control of the Board of Directors who may allot, forfeit, surrender, rectify or otherwise dispose of the same to such persons, firms, corporation or corporations on such terms and conditions and at any such time as may be thought fit, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval be and is hereby accorded to authorize the Chief Executive and Company Secretary of the Company (jointly) to appoint the Trustee, Investment Agent, Shariah Advisors, Shariah Auditors, Credit Rating Agencies, Share Registrar, and any other advisors and officers necessary and expedient to the Issue of the Sukuk.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval be and is hereby accorded to authorize the Chief Executive and Company Secretary of the Company (jointly) to appoint the Trustee for the Twin Custody Receipts (TCR) and to determine the underline securities (including shares, Sukuk and any other securities to be added from time to time) and to take all actions including determination of effective date, handing-

over procedures for the underlying securities (including shares and the Sukuk) to the Trustee and to take all actions necessary and expedient to implement the terms and conditions of the Issue. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT each of the Chief Executive and Company Secretary be and are hereby singly authorized to give effect to the above resolutions and take all necessary steps as required under law or otherwise and to amend, alter the aforementioned resolutions as expedient and required and to sign and execute any applications, documents, letters of authorities etc. for and on behalf of the Company in relation to the foregoing and to further sub-delegate any or all of his powers hereunder and to appoint agents and attorneys of the Company in respect hereof, and without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, to approach as he may deem fit government authorities, SECP, CDC, and/or other concerned persons, authorities and officers and to take such action as he may consider necessary or expedient with a view to obtaining their consent for the issuance of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt and for facilitating the eventual issue of all sanctions, approvals, and permissions that may be required in connection with the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt and in that connection to do all such acts, deeds and things as they may deem necessary, including without limitation the following:

  1. negotiate the terms of, execute and deliver applications, petitions, agreements, contracts, undertakings or other documents and do all acts, things and deeds as may be required or expedient for the proposed issue of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt.
  2. sign, verify and present, and appoint advocates in connection with the applications and petitions aforesaid and all other applications, petitions, affidavits, statements and other papers and documents relating to obtaining approval of the SECP, or any other authority to the aforesaid approval of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt, including without limitation, review applications and appeals."

STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACTS UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2017

A company may issue different securities to the existing shareholders by way of right or otherwise. This issuance can be either with consideration or without consideration (as a bonus). A Company that issues different types of listed securities to the shareholders who are free to sell it to any other investors in the secondary market, ownership in the securities are thus segregated to the different investors and position arises where some investors hold one type of securities and other holds different type.

Here Company finds a dilemma that if securities are based on profit and discretionary returns and different returns on different securities may create value difference between the securities that a company has in its basket. This divergence may create value erosion in the overall basket.

One way to tackle this issue to bundle the securities in the basket so that should trade in tandem. The Sukuk and the Shares of the Company through the Twin Custody Receipt will represent the ratio of entitlement and accordingly the entitlements, rights, privileges and obligations to the individual investors/Shareholders / Sukukholders shall be adjusted as described in the Annexure-B (Mechanism).The trading will be done through METACR which will be tradeable security in terms of the Securities Act, 2015 and same underlying entitlements shall be transferred to the holder of the Twin Custody Receipts as per the ratio of entitlement.

Custody receipt will be tradeable security in terms of the Securities Act, 2015 and same underlying entitlements shall be transferred to the holder of the Custody receipt.

Terms and Conditions of the Issue is set out in Annexure - A and Annexure - which are integral part of the proposed Special resolutions

Annexure - A

Detail of the Issue

1 -

Name of Security

MetaTech Health Limited - Perpetual and

Convertible Sukuk

2 - Security

Type

and

Redeemable Capital - Sukuk

relevant

Regularity

- Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2017

Provisions

- the Issuance of Convertible Debt Securities

through Right Offer Regulations, 2022

- the Structuring of Debt Securities

Regulations, 2020

- Section 87(4)(d)(i) of the Securities Act, 2015

- Section 83(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017

- All other enabling provisions under the

Securities Act, 2015, the Companies Act, 2017

and other laws, rules and regulations

3 -

Participation in Surplus

No participation unless converted into ordinary

Assets

in

case

of

shares on occurrence of triggering event. On

Liquidation

conversion, new ordinary shares issued (on

conversion) shall rank pari-passu to the existing

ordinary shares

4 -

Profit

(on

Debt)

is

Cumulative only to the extent of Base Rate

Cumulative

or Non-

Non-Cumulative over and above Base Rate unless

Cumulative

Profit Rate (over and above the Base rate) is

declared by the Board of Directors of the

Company.

Interim profit can also be declared by the Board of

Directors.

5 -

Redemption

Not Applicable

6 -

Redemption Rate

Rs.

/ Not Applicable

Certificate

7 -

Conversion

into

Conversion into Ordinary Shares of the Company

Ordinary Shares of the

on occurrence of triggering events

Company

8 -

Conversion Rate

One Sukuk into One Ordinary Share

9 - Call Option in Cash to

Not Applicable

the Company

10 - Put Option in Cash to

Not Applicable

the Sukuk-holder

11 -

Par/ Nominal

Rs.

/

Value

Certificate

10.00

12 -

Issue Price

Rs.

/

Certificate

10.00 (or as decided by the Board of Directors)

13 - Issuance by way of

Issuance to the existing ordinary shareholders of

the Company by way of Right in the ratio of

______ Sukuks for every 100 Ordinary Shares held

on the Entitlement Date

(Ratio to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company)

14 -

Tenor

Perpetual unless converted into Ordinary Shares

on triggering events

15 -

Instrument Rating

Instrument Rating

Long Term

:

Short Term

:

By ------------ Credit Rating Agency

(to be decided by the CEO/Company Secretary of

the Company)

16 -

Security / Charge

Pari-passu floating charge on current (present and

future assets). Charge shall be created within 90

days of the issuance of Sukuk

17 -

Voting Rights

Voting rights equivalent to ordinary share i.e. One

Sukuk carries voting right equivalent to One

Ordinary Share

Rights, privileges and obligations is as applicable

to the Ordinary Shareholders of the Company

18 -

Profit Rate

As decided by the Board of Directors over and

above Base Rate (per Sukuk) without any priority

on existing Ordinary Shares of the Company

19 -

Base Rate

Rs. 1.00 per Sukuk per annum to be paid to the

Sukukholders latest by end of every December 31st

of each year.

20 - Right to Bonus to

the

Not Applicable

Sukukholders

No Bonus entitlement (in the form of Sukuk or

Shares) to the Sukuk-holders

21 -

Any Other Right(s)

No right to the Right Issue (in the form of Shares

or Sukuk)

No Right to Specie Dividend (in any form)

No Right to Dividend (declared and paid to the

Ordinary Shareholders)

22 -

Listing

Technically listed on PSX but trading shall be

made through Twin Custody Receipt (TCR)

Twin Custody Receipt (TCR) shall be listed on

PSX

23 -

Shariah Compliance

Shariah Compliant

24 -

Issue Size

Rs.

Up to Rs. 500,000,000

25 -

Issue Size

Nos.

Up to 50,000,000

26 -

Ranking/Priority

Priority over any other form of shares but

subordinate to any other secured loan (including

loans secured by way of floating charge)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
