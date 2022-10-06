MetaTech Health : BOARD DECISIONS - MetaTech Health Limited 10/06/2022 | 04:52am EDT Send by mail :

META/PSX/2022- October 06, 2022 The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road Karachi. SUB: BOARD DECISIONS Dear Sir, We are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors of the MetaTech Health Limited or the Company (formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited) in their emergent meeting held on October 06, 2022 at 1100hrs at Corporate Office of the Company has decided/approved as under: The inclusion of proposed resolutions received from the substantial shareholder (Modaraba Al Mali) along with Statement of Facts as attached (under Section 140 of the Companies Act, 2017) in the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 be and is hereby approved. Copy of the proposed resolutions along with statement of facts are attached hereto: You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly. For and on behalf of MetaTech Health Limited (Formerly Hashimi Can Limited) Sincerely, _________________ Muhammad Usman Company Secretary Enclosed: As Above CC: The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS AS SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS "Resolved that the approval of the shareholders, be and is hereby granted to issue "MetaTech Health Limited - Perpetual and Convertible Sukuk ('the Sukuk')" on the terms and conditions as set out in the Annexure-A, which includes, inter-alia, the following: The Issue to be made to the existing shareholders of the Company. Amount and timings of the Issue to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company; The amount of the Issue shall not exceed Rs. 500.00 million and it can be issued in tranches or in full. Conversion of the Sukuk into Ordinary shares shall be One Sukuk into One Ordinary Share of the Company as per terms and conditions set-out in Annexure-A and Annexure-B. Shares and Sukuk of the Company shall be deposited/handed-over (on effective date to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company) with the Trustee and Trustee shall issue the Twin Custody Receipt (TCR). Each Twin Custody Receipt shall represent the basket of number of shares and number of Sukuk issued (" the ratio of entitlement "). The Twin Custody Receipt, so created by the Trustee shall be deposited with CDC to make it as an "eligible security" and to be traded under the symbol of METACR on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX). METACAR shall become the sole trading scrip and shares (under trading symbol of META) and the Sukuk of the Company shall not be traded separately on PSX after the effective date. This ratio of entitlement (of share and the Sukuk) if changed by the Trustee of METACR shall be communicated to PSX. The Sukuk and the Shares of the Company through the Twin Custody Receipt will represent the ratio of entitlement and accordingly the entitlements, rights, privileges and obligations to the individual investors/Shareholders / Sukukholders shall be adjusted as described in the Annexure-B (Mechanism).The trading will be done through METACR which will be tradeable security in terms of the Securities Act, 2015 and same underlying entitlements shall be transferred to the holder of the Twin Custody Receipts as per the ratio of entitlement. The conversion ratio and other terms and conditions of the Issue will not be changed unless directed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (and accepted by the Company). The Board of the Directors of the Company will have the power to accept the changes/alterations and no further approval shall be required from the shareholders of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Redeemable Capital shall be under the control of the Board of Directors who may allot, forfeit, surrender, rectify or otherwise dispose of the same to such persons, firms, corporation or corporations on such terms and conditions and at any such time as may be thought fit, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval be and is hereby accorded to authorize the Chief Executive and Company Secretary of the Company (jointly) to appoint the Trustee, Investment Agent, Shariah Advisors, Shariah Auditors, Credit Rating Agencies, Share Registrar, and any other advisors and officers necessary and expedient to the Issue of the Sukuk. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the approval be and is hereby accorded to authorize the Chief Executive and Company Secretary of the Company (jointly) to appoint the Trustee for the Twin Custody Receipts (TCR) and to determine the underline securities (including shares, Sukuk and any other securities to be added from time to time) and to take all actions including determination of effective date, handing- over procedures for the underlying securities (including shares and the Sukuk) to the Trustee and to take all actions necessary and expedient to implement the terms and conditions of the Issue. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT each of the Chief Executive and Company Secretary be and are hereby singly authorized to give effect to the above resolutions and take all necessary steps as required under law or otherwise and to amend, alter the aforementioned resolutions as expedient and required and to sign and execute any applications, documents, letters of authorities etc. for and on behalf of the Company in relation to the foregoing and to further sub-delegate any or all of his powers hereunder and to appoint agents and attorneys of the Company in respect hereof, and without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, to approach as he may deem fit government authorities, SECP, CDC, and/or other concerned persons, authorities and officers and to take such action as he may consider necessary or expedient with a view to obtaining their consent for the issuance of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt and for facilitating the eventual issue of all sanctions, approvals, and permissions that may be required in connection with the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt and in that connection to do all such acts, deeds and things as they may deem necessary, including without limitation the following: negotiate the terms of, execute and deliver applications, petitions, agreements, contracts, undertakings or other documents and do all acts, things and deeds as may be required or expedient for the proposed issue of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt . sign, verify and present, and appoint advocates in connection with the applications and petitions aforesaid and all other applications, petitions, affidavits, statements and other papers and documents relating to obtaining approval of the SECP, or any other authority to the aforesaid approval of the Redeemable Capital and the Custody Receipt , including without limitation, review applications and appeals." STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACTS UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2017 A company may issue different securities to the existing shareholders by way of right or otherwise. This issuance can be either with consideration or without consideration (as a bonus). A Company that issues different types of listed securities to the shareholders who are free to sell it to any other investors in the secondary market, ownership in the securities are thus segregated to the different investors and position arises where some investors hold one type of securities and other holds different type. Here Company finds a dilemma that if securities are based on profit and discretionary returns and different returns on different securities may create value difference between the securities that a company has in its basket. This divergence may create value erosion in the overall basket. One way to tackle this issue to bundle the securities in the basket so that should trade in tandem. Terms and Conditions of the Issue is set out in Annexure - A and Annexure - which are integral part of the proposed Special resolutions Annexure - A Detail of the Issue 1 - Name of Security MetaTech Health Limited - Perpetual and Convertible Sukuk 2 - Security Type and Redeemable Capital - Sukuk relevant Regularity - Section 66 of the Companies Act, 2017 Provisions - the Issuance of Convertible Debt Securities through Right Offer Regulations, 2022 - the Structuring of Debt Securities Regulations, 2020 - Section 87(4)(d)(i) of the Securities Act, 2015 - Section 83(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017 - All other enabling provisions under the Securities Act, 2015, the Companies Act, 2017 and other laws, rules and regulations 3 - Participation in Surplus No participation unless converted into ordinary Assets in case of shares on occurrence of triggering event. On Liquidation conversion, new ordinary shares issued (on conversion) shall rank pari-passu to the existing ordinary shares 4 - Profit (on Debt) is Cumulative only to the extent of Base Rate Cumulative or Non- Non-Cumulative over and above Base Rate unless Cumulative Profit Rate (over and above the Base rate) is declared by the Board of Directors of the Company. Interim profit can also be declared by the Board of Directors. 5 - Redemption Not Applicable 6 - Redemption Rate Rs. / Not Applicable Certificate 7 - Conversion into Conversion into Ordinary Shares of the Company Ordinary Shares of the on occurrence of triggering events Company 8 - Conversion Rate One Sukuk into One Ordinary Share 9 - Call Option in Cash to Not Applicable the Company 10 - Put Option in Cash to Not Applicable the Sukuk-holder 11 - Par/ Nominal Rs. / Value Certificate 10.00 12 - Issue Price Rs. / Certificate 10.00 (or as decided by the Board of Directors) 13 - Issuance by way of Issuance to the existing ordinary shareholders of the Company by way of Right in the ratio of ______ Sukuks for every 100 Ordinary Shares held on the Entitlement Date (Ratio to be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company) 14 - Tenor Perpetual unless converted into Ordinary Shares on triggering events 15 - Instrument Rating Instrument Rating Long Term : Short Term : By ------------ Credit Rating Agency (to be decided by the CEO/Company Secretary of the Company) 16 - Security / Charge Pari-passu floating charge on current (present and future assets). Charge shall be created within 90 days of the issuance of Sukuk 17 - Voting Rights Voting rights equivalent to ordinary share i.e. One Sukuk carries voting right equivalent to One Ordinary Share Rights, privileges and obligations is as applicable to the Ordinary Shareholders of the Company 18 - Profit Rate As decided by the Board of Directors over and above Base Rate (per Sukuk) without any priority on existing Ordinary Shares of the Company 19 - Base Rate Rs. 1.00 per Sukuk per annum to be paid to the Sukukholders latest by end of every December 31st of each year. 20 - Right to Bonus to the Not Applicable Sukukholders No Bonus entitlement (in the form of Sukuk or Shares) to the Sukuk-holders 21 - Any Other Right(s) No right to the Right Issue (in the form of Shares or Sukuk) No Right to Specie Dividend (in any form) No Right to Dividend (declared and paid to the Ordinary Shareholders) 22 - Listing Technically listed on PSX but trading shall be made through Twin Custody Receipt (TCR) Twin Custody Receipt (TCR) shall be listed on PSX 23 - Shariah Compliance Shariah Compliant 24 - Issue Size Rs. 