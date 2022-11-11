Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. MetaTech Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
10.77 PKR   +6.00%
06:32aMetatech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent
PU
10/30Metatech Health : Financial results for the 1st Quarter September 2022 and announcement of Right Issue of MetaTech Health Limited - Perpetual and Convertible Sukuk
PU
10/24Metatech Health : Notice of board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MetaTech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent

11/11/2022 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 11, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on Friday, November 11, 2022 has been approved/appointed Digital Custodian Company Limited as independent Share Registrar / Transfer Agent in place of F.D Registrar Services (Private) Limited w.e.f November 18, 2022.

Contact details of Digital Custodian Company Limited are as under:

Office Address

Head Office: 508, LSE Plaza, Kashmir Egerton Road, Lahore

Main Office: 4th Floor, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi

Phone

+92

21 32419770 +92 21 32430485 & +92 300 2016531

Fax

+92

21 32416371

Email

share.registrar@digitalcustodian.co

Website

https://digitalcustodian.co

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For MetaTech Health Limited

(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)

_________________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Enclosed: Consent Letter from the R/TA

Copy to:

  1. The Director/HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP, Islamabad
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP, Islamabad

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MetaTech Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METATECH HEALTH LIMITED512.54%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.03%57 274
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC16.48%52 193
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-42.91%41 263
NASDAQ, INC.-9.13%32 528
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.01%30 479