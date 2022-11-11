MetaTech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent

November 11, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent
Dear Sir,
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on Friday, November 11, 2022 has been approved/appointed Digital Custodian Company Limited as independent Share Registrar / Transfer Agent in place of F.D Registrar Services (Private) Limited w.e.f November 18, 2022.
Contact details of Digital Custodian Company Limited are as under:
|
•
|
Office Address
|
Head Office: 508, LSE Plaza, Kashmir Egerton Road, Lahore
|
|
|
Main Office: 4th Floor, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi
|
•
|
Phone
|
+92
|
21 32419770 +92 21 32430485 & +92 300 2016531
|
•
|
Fax
|
+92
|
21 32416371
|
•
|
Email
|
share.registrar@digitalcustodian.co
|
•
|
Website
|
https://digitalcustodian.co
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For MetaTech Health Limited
(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)
_________________________
Muhammad Usman
Company Secretary
Enclosed: Consent Letter from the R/TA
Copy to:
-
The Director/HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP, Islamabad
-
The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP, Islamabad
Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore
Tel: +92 42 3636 8000
Disclaimer
MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:31:00 UTC.