MetaTech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent

November 11, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited ("the Company") in their meeting held on Friday, November 11, 2022 has been approved/appointed Digital Custodian Company Limited as independent Share Registrar / Transfer Agent in place of F.D Registrar Services (Private) Limited w.e.f November 18, 2022.

Contact details of Digital Custodian Company Limited are as under:

• Office Address Head Office: 508, LSE Plaza, Kashmir Egerton Road, Lahore Main Office: 4th Floor, Perdesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi • Phone +92 21 32419770 +92 21 32430485 & +92 300 2016531 • Fax +92 21 32416371 • Email share.registrar@digitalcustodian.co • Website https://digitalcustodian.co

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For MetaTech Health Limited

(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)

_________________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Enclosed: Consent Letter from the R/TA

Copy to:

The Director/HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP, Islamabad The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP, Islamabad

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000