MetaTech Health : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION

March 10, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Karachi.
SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Substantial Shareholder in the shares of the Company, details of which are under
|
Seller
|
Date
|
Nature
|
No. of
|
Rate
|
Form of Share
|
Market
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Certificates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modaraba
|
March 9th, 2023
|
Sell
|
700,000
|
5.629
|
CDC
|
Ready
|
Al-Mali
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including
duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.4
of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
For and on behalf of
MetaTech Health Limited
Sincerely,
_________________
Muhammad Usman
Company Secretary
CC:
-
The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
-
The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-IS
Office No. 1 | Ground Floor, Building No. 31-C | Noor Heights | Jami Commercial Street No.
2 | Phase VII, DHA | Karachi
Tel: +92 21 3241 9770
Disclaimer
MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 05:53:03 UTC.