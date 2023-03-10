MetaTech Health : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION

March 10, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Substantial Shareholder in the shares of the Company, details of which are under

Seller Date Nature No. of Rate Form of Share Market Shares Certificates Modaraba March 9th, 2023 Sell 700,000 5.629 CDC Ready Al-Mali

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including

duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.4

of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

For and on behalf of

MetaTech Health Limited

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-IS

Office No. 1 | Ground Floor, Building No. 31-C | Noor Heights | Jami Commercial Street No.

2 | Phase VII, DHA | Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3241 9770