Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. MetaTech Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
5.800 PKR   +0.87%
12:54aMetatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regulation
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Transmission of Half Year Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Meta
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MetaTech Health : DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION

03/10/2023 | 12:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS U/C 5.6.4 OF PSX REGULATION

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the following transaction(s) has been executed by Substantial Shareholder in the shares of the Company, details of which are under

Seller

Date

Nature

No. of

Rate

Form of Share

Market

Shares

Certificates

Modaraba

March 9th, 2023

Sell

700,000

5.629

CDC

Ready

Al-Mali

We confirm that the said transaction(s) will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including

duly highlighted the non-compliance(s), if any for their consideration as required under clause No.5.6.4

of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

For and on behalf of

MetaTech Health Limited

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-IS

Office No. 1 | Ground Floor, Building No. 31-C | Noor Heights | Jami Commercial Street No.

2 | Phase VII, DHA | Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3241 9770

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 05:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
12:54aMetatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regu..
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Transmission of Half Year Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Meta
PU
02/24Metatech Health : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended Dec 31, 2022
PU
02/16Metatech Health : Notice of board meeting
PU
2022Metatech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent
PU
2022Metatech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent
PU
2022Metatech Health : Financial results for the 1st Quarter September 2022 and announcement of..
PU
2022Metatech Health : Notice of board meeting
PU
2022Metatech Health : Material information - filling of casual vacancy on the board
PU
More news
Chart METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MetaTech Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METATECH HEALTH LIMITED-29.78%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.43%57 344
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-2.79%52 847
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.50%48 919
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.44%31 826
NASDAQ, INC.-10.14%26 959