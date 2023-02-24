Advanced search
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
7.420 PKR   -2.88%
04:27aMetatech Health : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended Dec 31, 2022
PU
02/16Metatech Health : Notice of board meeting
PU
2022Metatech Health : Change of Independent Share Registrar/Transfer Agent
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
MetaTech Health : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

MetaTech Health : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

02/24/2023 | 04:27am EST
The General Manager

February 24, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUB:

DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited (the Company) in their meeting held on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at 09.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/concluded as under:

1. Financial Results:

a.

Cash Dividend

-

Nil

b.

Bonus Shares

-

Nil

c.

Right Issue

-

Nil

d.

Any other Entitlement/ Corporate Action

-

As mentioned below

e.

Any other Price-Sensitive Information

-

Nil

The financial results (limited reviewed by the statutory auditors) of the company for the 1st half ended on December 31, 2022 are as per attachment (Annexure-1). The Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

2. Other Decisions:

  1. Transfer/Disposal of Health Care Business to Modaraba Al - Mali;
  2. Change of Name: MetaTech Limited;
  3. Change of principal line of business: To act as the trader, supplier, importer, exporter, and producer of general and technology products & services.

Furthermore, the Board has approved the agenda for the holding of the EOGM of the Company to be held on March 24, 2023 at 10:30 am at the registered office of the Company. Notice of EOGM will be transmitted/dispatched within specified time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For MetaTech Health Limited

_______________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Cc:

a)

The Executive Director

Corporate Supervision Department

b)

The Director

Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan, Islamabad

Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD)

Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan, Islamabad

Page 1 of 2

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Annexure-1

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (LIMITED REVIEWED)

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Half Year Ended

Quarter Ended

2022

2021

2022

2021

un-audited

un-audited

un-audited

un-audited

December 31

December 31

December 31

December 31

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Rupees

Sales

14

10,231,975

-

5,954,000

-

Less: Cost of sales

15

(9,588,415)

-

(7,940,415)

-

Gross profit/ (loss)

643,560

-

(1,986,415)

-

Administrative expenses

16

(82,717,990)

(952,650)

(79,165,700)

(903,266)

(82,717,990)

(1,125,700)

Operating loss

(82,074,430)

(952,650)

(81,152,115)

(903,266)

Other income

17

24,531,850

-

23,040,173

-

Net loss before taxation

(57,542,580)

(952,651)

(58,111,942)

(903,267)

Taxation

Current

(150,591)

-

(86,421)

-

Net loss after taxation

(57,693,171)

(952,651)

(58,198,363)

(903,267)

Loss per share - Basic

(12.73)

(0.58)

(12.84)

(0.55)

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

Page 2 of 2

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
