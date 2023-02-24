MetaTech Health : Financial Results for the Half Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

The General Manager February 24, 2023 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road, Karachi. SUB: DECISIONS OF THE BOARD MEETING Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited (the Company) in their meeting held on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at 09.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company (and through Zoom-Video link) has decided/concluded as under:

1. Financial Results:

a. Cash Dividend - Nil b. Bonus Shares - Nil c. Right Issue - Nil d. Any other Entitlement/ Corporate Action - As mentioned below e. Any other Price-Sensitive Information - Nil

The financial results (limited reviewed by the statutory auditors) of the company for the 1st half ended on December 31, 2022 are as per attachment (Annexure-1). The Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended 31st December 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within specified time.

2. Other Decisions:

Transfer/Disposal of Health Care Business to Modaraba Al - Mali; Change of Name: MetaTech Limited; Change of principal line of business: To act as the trader, supplier, importer, exporter, and producer of general and technology products & services.

Furthermore, the Board has approved the agenda for the holding of the EOGM of the Company to be held on March 24, 2023 at 10:30 am at the registered office of the Company. Notice of EOGM will be transmitted/dispatched within specified time.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For MetaTech Health Limited

_______________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Cc:

a) The Executive Director Corporate Supervision Department b) The Director Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan, Islamabad Surveillance Supervision Enforcement (SMD) Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Islamabad Page 1 of 2

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000