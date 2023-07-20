Meta/PSX/2023-07 July 5, 2023

The General Manager.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject:Material information - proposed resolutions from the shareholder of the Company

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of Securities Act, 2015 and clause 5.6.1(a) of Code of Corporate Governance contained in the PSX Rule Book, we hereby convey the following information:

The Company had received the proposed resolutions from the shareholder of the company under section 140 of the Companies Act, 2017. The same notice under the signatures of the court appointed chairmen of the meeting are being circulated, which shall be considered for approval in the forthcoming EOGM of the company, already announced to be held on Jul 31st 2023.

A copy of the above referred notice is enclosed herewith for dissemination to all TREC members of your exchange.

For and on behalf of

MetaTech Trading Limited (Formerly MetaTech Health Limited)

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Cc:

The Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Page 1 of 1

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000