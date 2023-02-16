Advanced search
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
8.010 PKR   +0.12%
MetaTech Health : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

02/16/2023 | 12:29am EST
META/PSX/2023-01

February 16, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

SUB: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Thursday February 23rd, 2023 at 9:30AM to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for declaration of any entitlement or other corporate action as may be decided by the Board.

The Company has declared the period from February 16, 2023 to February 23rd, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of MetaTech Health Limited

(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Page 1 of 1

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
