MetaTech Health : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

February 16, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Karachi.
SUB: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Thursday February 23rd, 2023 at 9:30AM to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022 and for declaration of any entitlement or other corporate action as may be decided by the Board.
The Company has declared the period from February 16, 2023 to February 23rd, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.
You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
For and on behalf of MetaTech Health Limited
(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)
Sincerely,
_________________
Muhammad Usman
Company Secretary
