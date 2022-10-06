MetaTech Health : NOTICE OF EMERGENT MEETING OF THE BOARD

META/PSX/2022- October 6, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUB: NOTICE OF EMERGENT MEETING OF THE BOARD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the emergent meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited or the Company (formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited), will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1100hrs to discuss the proposed resolutions received from substantial shareholder(s) (Modaraba Al Mali) under section 140(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2017 to be included in the ensuing Annual General meeting to be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The Company has declared the period from October 6, 2022 to October 6, 2022 as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

MetaTech Health Limited

(Formerly Hashimi Can Company Limited)

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman Company Secretary

CC:

The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Office No. 1 | Ground Floor, Building No. 31-C | Noor Heights | Jami Commercial Street No.

2 | Phase VII, DHA | Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3241 9770