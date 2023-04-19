MetaTech Health : Notice of Board Meeting

META/PSX/2023-04 April 19, 2023

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Thursday April 27, 2023 at 10:00AM to consider the Nine Months Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of any entitlement or other corporate action as may be decided by the Board.

The Company has declared the period from April 19, 2023 to April 27, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

