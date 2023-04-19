Advanced search
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
5.640 PKR   -2.25%
01:40aMetatech Health : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
04/06Metatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regulation
PU
03/24Metatech Health : Resolutions passed by the shareholders in their eogm held on march 24, 2023
PU
MetaTech Health : Notice of Board Meeting

04/19/2023 | 01:40am EDT
META/PSX/2023-04

April 19, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

SUB: NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Thursday April 27, 2023 at 10:00AM to consider the Nine Months Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of any entitlement or other corporate action as may be decided by the Board.

The Company has declared the period from April 19, 2023 to April 27, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of

MetaTech Health Limited

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Page 1 of 1

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MetaTech Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METATECH HEALTH LIMITED-31.72%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.78%60 443
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.32%56 167
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.73%53 752
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.69%35 843
NASDAQ, INC.-9.36%27 272
