MetaTech Health : Notice of Board Meeting other tha Financial Results

META/PSX/2023-07 June 7, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of Board Meeting other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Trading Limited formerly MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 10:30am, to discuss the various corporate matters and plans other than financial results.

The Company has declared the period from June 7, 2023 to June 14, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of MetaTech Trading Limited (Formerly MetaTech Health Limited)

Sincerely,

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

