Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. MetaTech Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
6.760 PKR   +1.81%
03:26aMetatech Health : Notice of Board Meeting other tha Financial Results
PU
05/23Metatech Health : Material information - Change of Name
PU
04/19Metatech Health : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MetaTech Health : Notice of Board Meeting other tha Financial Results

06/07/2023 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

META/PSX/2023-07

June 7, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Karachi.

Subject:

Notice of Board Meeting other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MetaTech Trading Limited formerly MetaTech Health Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 10:30am, to discuss the various corporate matters and plans other than financial results.

The Company has declared the period from June 7, 2023 to June 14, 2023 (both days inclusive) as the Closed Period as per Regulation 5.6.4 of PSX's Rulebook. Accordingly, no directors, CEO or the Senior Executives of the Company shall deal, directly or indirectly, in the shares of the Company, during the aforementioned closed period.

You may please inform the TREC Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of MetaTech Trading Limited (Formerly MetaTech Health Limited)

Sincerely,

_________________

Muhammad Usman

Company Secretary

CC:

  1. The Director/ HOD, Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, SMD, SECP-ISD
  2. The Executive Director, Corporate Supervision Department, SECP-ISD

Page 1 of 1

Office No. 508 | LSE Plaza | Kashmir Egerton Road | Lahore

Tel: +92 42 3636 8000

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
03:26aMetatech Health : Notice of Board Meeting other tha Financial Results
PU
05/23Metatech Health : Material information - Change of Name
PU
04/19Metatech Health : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
04/06Metatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regu..
PU
03/24Metatech Health : Resolutions passed by the shareholders in their eogm held on march 24, 2..
PU
03/14Metatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regu..
PU
03/10Metatech Health : Transmission of Complete Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
03/10Metatech Health : Disclosure of interest by substantial shareholders u/c 5.6.4 of psx regu..
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Transmission of Half Year Report for the Period Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/28Metatech Health : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - Meta
PU
More news
Chart METATECH HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MetaTech Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METATECH HEALTH LIMITED-18.16%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.70%60 712
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC22.95%60 051
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-9.61%49 178
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.43%32 148
NASDAQ, INC.-6.88%28 038
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer