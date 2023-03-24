MetaTech Health : RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THEIR EOGM HELD ON MARCH 24, 2023

META/PSX/2023/03/01 March 24, 2023

SUBJECT: CERTIFIED COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS IN THEIR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 24, 2023 Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that following resolutions have been unanimously passed by the shareholders of the Company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 24, 2023 at 1030hrs at Office No. 508, 5th Floor, LSE Building, 19-Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. TO CONFIRM THE MEETING OF THE 61ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 15, 2022.

"RESOLVED THAT the minutes of the 61st AGM of the Company held on October 15, 2022 be and are

hereby taken as read and confirmed."

SPECIAL BUSINESS

2. TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE THE TRANSFER OF BUSINESS/INVESTMENT OF HEALTHCARE (ENSMILE) BACK TO MODARABA AL-MALI (HAVING BEEN STARTED

WITH ITS INVESTED CAPITAL OF PKR 300MN) DUE TO NON- APPROVAL/DELAY/CANCELLATION OF THE ISSUANCE OF SUKUK BY WAY OF RIGHT & TRADING OF TWIN CUSTODY RECEIPT CONCEPT.

Ordinary Resolutions passed by the Shareholders

"RESOLVED THAT approval be and is hereby accorded to dispose of / transfer the 'Health Care Business' with related tangible and intangible assets and liabilities (as given in the annexure-A) to Modaraba Al-Mali against the consideration of Rs. 8,919,067/-

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT approval be and is hereby accorded to authorize the Chief Executive to determine the actual amount as on effective date of transfer i.e., March 24, 2023 as a consideration of the aforementioned transfer/disposal of Health Care Business to Modaraba Al-Mali.

