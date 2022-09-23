Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. MetaTech Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   PK0005801011

METATECH HEALTH LIMITED

(META)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
18.36 PKR   -7.41%
12:30aMETATECH HEALTH : Transmission of annual report for the year ended june 30, 2022
PU
09/21METATECH HEALTH : Notice of annual general meeting - metatech health limited
PU
09/20METATECH HEALTH : Corporate briefing session
PU
MetaTech Health : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

09/23/2022 | 12:30am EDT
Annual Report

2022

[DOCUMENT TITLE]

MetaTech Health Limited

MetaTech Health Limited

CONTENT

  1. Vision and Mission Statement
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Code of Corporate Governance
  4. Chairman Review Report
  5. Director's Report
  6. Note of 61st Annual General Meeting
  7. Statement of Compliance
  8. Auditor's Report to the Members
  9. Statement of Financial Position
  10. Statement of Profit and Loss
  11. Statement of Cash Flows
  12. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  13. Statement of Change in Equity
  14. Notes to the Financial Statements
  15. Pattern of Share Holding
  16. Proxy Form

Annual Report 2022

1

MetaTech Health Limited

Vision Statement

To be the unmatched leader in rendering diversified health care services through sustainable process of economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

Mission Statement

To be innovative, effective and efficient in the field of health care to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, operational expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.

Annual Report 2022

2

MetaTech Health Limited

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry

Chairman

2.

Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Soomro

Chief Executive Officer

3.

Ms. Maaria Ahmad

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Rashid Matin Khan

Non-Executive Director

5.

Ms. Farzin Khan

Independent Director

6.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal

Independent Director

7.

Mr. Usman Ali Shah

Independent Director

Audit Committee

1.

Ms. Farzin Khan

Chairman

2.

Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Soomro

Member

3.

Ms. Maaria Ahmad

Member

4.

Mr. Adeel Rehman

Secretary

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

1.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal

Chairman

2.

Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry

Member

3.

Ms. Maaria Ahmad

Member

4.

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Secretary

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Head of Internal Auditor

Mr. Adeel Aslam

Auditors

Clarkson Hyde Saud Ansari Chartered

Accountants

Legal Advisor

Azzizuddin & Shahid Law Associates

Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited

1705,17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A. I.I

Chundrigar Road Karachi.

Phone: +92 (21) 3547819293

Fax: +92 (21) 32621233

Registered Office

Office # 505, 5TH Floor, LSE Building, Aiwan-e-

Iqbal, Lahore.

Annual Report 2022

3

MetaTech Health Limited

Code of Corporate Governance

The requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance, as introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (and set out by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in its Listing Rules), have been duly complied with. A statement to this effect is annexed with the report.

Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance

In compliance with the Code, the Board of Directors of your Company states that:

  • The financial statements, prepared by the management of your company, fairly present its state of affairs, the result of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity.
  • Proper books of account have been maintained by your company.
  • Appropriate accounting policies are consistently applied by your Company in the preparation of financial statements, and accounting estimates are based on reasonable and prudent judgment.
  • International Accounting Standards, as applicable in Pakistan, have been followed in the preparation of these financial statements and any departure there from, if any, has been adequately disclosed.
  • The system of Internal Control, being implemented in your Company is sound and has been effectively persisted throughout the year.
  • Keeping in view the financial position of your Company, we do not have any significant doubt upon its continuance as a going concern.
  • There also has not been any material departure from the best practices of corporate governance, as detailed in the listing regulations, during the year under review.

Audit Committee

The Board of Directors of the Company has established an Audit Committee comprising of three members, in compliance with the Revised Code of Corporate Governance 2017 (CCG). Whom three are Non-Executive Directors including Chairman of the Committee. During the year June 30, 2021, the Committee met four times. The Meetings of the Audit Committee were held at least once every quarter prior approval of the interim and final results of the Company as required by CCG. The attendance of the Board Members was as follows:

Audit Committee

24-Sep-21

7-Nov-21

9-Feb-22

23-May-22

Attendance

Ms. Humera Malik

P

P

P

P

4/4

Ms. Seema Zaheer

P

P

A

P

3/4

Mr. Junaid Bhatti

A

P

P

P

3/4

Total

2/4

3/4

2/4

3/4

P = Present

A = Absent

Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Audit Committee (Head of Internal Audit) were also attended all meetings during the year under review. The Committee also met the External Auditors separately in the absence of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit to get their feedback on the overall control and Governance structure within the Company.

Annual Report 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MetaTech Health Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 04:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
