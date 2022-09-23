MetaTech Health : TRANSMISSION OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Annual Report
2022
MetaTech Health Limited
MetaTech Health Limited
Vision and Mission Statement
Corporate Information
Code of Corporate Governance
Chairman Review Report
Director's Report
Note of 61st Annual General Meeting
Statement of Compliance
Auditor's Report to the Members
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit and Loss
Statement of Cash Flows
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Change in Equity
Notes to the Financial Statements
Pattern of Share Holding
Proxy Form
Vision Statement
To be the unmatched leader in rendering diversified health care services through sustainable process of economy, efficiency and effectiveness.
Mission Statement
To be innovative, effective and efficient in the field of health care to the benefit of society, we will fairly compete in quality, technology, operational expertise, while ensuring sound financial and sustainable growth of the Company for the sake of its stakeholders and reputation.
Company Information
Board of Directors
1.
Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry
Chairman
2.
Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Soomro
Chief Executive Officer
3.
Ms. Maaria Ahmad
Non-Executive Director
4.
Mr. Rashid Matin Khan
Non-Executive Director
5.
Ms. Farzin Khan
Independent Director
6.
Mr. Muhammad Iqbal
Independent Director
7.
Mr. Usman Ali Shah
Independent Director
Audit Committee
1.
Ms. Farzin Khan
Chairman
2.
Mr. Mansoor Ahmed Soomro
Member
3.
Ms. Maaria Ahmad
Member
4.
Mr. Adeel Rehman
Secretary
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
1.
Mr. Muhammad Iqbal
Chairman
2.
Mr. Aftab Ahmad Chaudhry
Member
3.
Ms. Maaria Ahmad
Member
4.
Mr. Muhammad Usman
Secretary
Company Secretary
Mr. Muhammad Usman
Head of Internal Auditor
Mr. Adeel Aslam
Auditors
Clarkson Hyde Saud Ansari Chartered
Accountants
Legal Advisor
Azzizuddin & Shahid Law Associates
Registrar
F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited
1705,17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A. I.I
Chundrigar Road Karachi.
Phone: +92 (21) 35478192‐93
Fax: +92 (21) 32621233
Registered Office
Office # 505, 5TH Floor, LSE Building, Aiwan-e-
Iqbal, Lahore.
Code of Corporate Governance
The requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance, as introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (and set out by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in its Listing Rules), have been duly complied with. A statement to this effect is annexed with the report.
Compliance with Code of Corporate Governance
In compliance with the Code, the Board of Directors of your Company states that:
The financial statements, prepared by the management of your company, fairly present its state of affairs, the result of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity.
Proper books of account have been maintained by your company.
Appropriate accounting policies are consistently applied by your Company in the preparation of financial statements, and accounting estimates are based on reasonable and prudent judgment.
International Accounting Standards, as applicable in Pakistan, have been followed in the preparation of these financial statements and any departure there from, if any, has been adequately disclosed.
The system of Internal Control, being implemented in your Company is sound and has been effectively persisted throughout the year.
Keeping in view the financial position of your Company, we do not have any significant doubt upon its continuance as a going concern.
There also has not been any material departure from the best practices of corporate governance, as detailed in the listing regulations, during the year under review.
Audit Committee
The Board of Directors of the Company has established an Audit Committee comprising of three members, in compliance with the Revised Code of Corporate Governance 2017 (CCG). Whom three are Non-Executive Directors including Chairman of the Committee. During the year June 30, 2021, the Committee met four times. The Meetings of the Audit Committee were held at least once every quarter prior approval of the interim and final results of the Company as required by CCG. The attendance of the Board Members was as follows:
Audit Committee
24-Sep-21
7-Nov-21
9-Feb-22
23-May-22
Attendance
Ms. Humera Malik
P
P
P
P
4/4
Ms. Seema Zaheer
P
P
A
P
3/4
Mr. Junaid Bhatti
A
P
P
P
3/4
Total
2/4
3/4
2/4
3/4
P = Present
A = Absent
Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Audit Committee (Head of Internal Audit) were also attended all meetings during the year under review. The Committee also met the External Auditors separately in the absence of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Internal Audit to get their feedback on the overall control and Governance structure within the Company.
