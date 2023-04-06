Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MWRK   US23131W1036

METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC.

(MWRK)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  01:25:18 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   -.--%
09:24aMetaworks Platforms : ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
09:18aMetaworks Platforms, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Emmy Nominated Producer Michael Williams Joins MetaWorks Platforms Advisory Board
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

METAWORKS PLATFORMS : ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K

04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT

Fairfield, CA, April 4, 2023 - MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE and OTCQB: MWRK) (the "Company"), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, announces that it has issued 725,000 shares of common stock of the Company at a deemed price of US$0.05 per share in settlement of debt in the amount of US$36,250.

Of the 725,000 shares of common stock that the Company issued, 500,000 shares were issued to GSD Group, LLC and 225,000 were issued to Scott Gallagher. Shelly Murphy, a director of the Company, is the CEO of GSD Group, LLC and Scott Gallagher is the President of the Company. The issuance of 725,000 shares of common stock of the Company to GSD Group, LLC and Scott Gallagher (the "Insider Debt Settlement") each constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but each issuance will be exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares to be issued to each related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As the Company's current report on Form 8-K in connection with the closing of the Insider Debt Settlement will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Insider Debt Settlement, there is a requirement under MI 61-101 to explain why the shorter period was reasonable or necessary in the circumstances. In the view of the Company, it was necessary to immediately close the Insider Debt Settlement to improve the Company's financial position and therefore, such shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

None of the securities issued in the Debt Settlement have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

scott@metaworksplatforms.io

-2-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Metaworks Platforms Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC.
09:24aMetaworks Platforms : ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
09:18aMetaworks Platforms, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
04/05Emmy Nominated Producer Michael Williams Joins MetaWorks Platforms Advisory Board
AQ
04/05MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Appoints Michael Williams to its Advisory Board
CI
03/31Metaworks Platforms, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
03/31MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. announced that it has received $0.3784 million in funding
CI
03/21METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
03/21MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/21MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/07Metaworks Platforms : ANNOUNCES DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,84 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,21 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,62 M 5,64 M -
EV / Sales 2021 40,6x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott D. Gallagher President
Swapan Kakumanu Controller
Cameron Chell Executive Chairman
Michael Arbach Vice President-Technology
James P. Geiskopf Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC.0.00%6
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.71.74%14 069
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.169.91%1 528
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.148.54%1 326
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.117.44%264
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION17.12%202
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer