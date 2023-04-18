METAWORKS PLATFORMS : ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMPLETE DEBT SETTLEMENT - Form 8-K

METAWORKS PLATFORMS, INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMPLETE

DEBT SETTLEMENT

Fairfield, CA, April 18, 2023 - MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE and OTCQB: MWRK) (the "Company"), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, announces its intention to issue 3,720,000 shares of common stock of the Company (each a, "Share") at a deemed price of US$0.075 per Share in settlement of certain debts in the aggregate amount of US$279,000 owed to various creditors of the Company (the "Debt Settlement").

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

