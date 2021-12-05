Metcash : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation
Half Year Results
only6 December 2021 useersonal
About Metcash
Our purpose
onlyuse
ersonalFY20 Full YearResults
FY22 Half Year Results
Our vision
Best store in town
Passionate about independents A favourite place to work
Business partner of choice Support thriving communities Creating a sustainable future
Our values
We believe: Independence is worth fighting for; in treating our people, retailers and suppliers the way we like
to be treated; and in giving back to the communities where we live and work
1
only
GROUP OVERVIEW AND
use
DIVISIONAL RESULTS
ersonal
Jeff Adams
Group Chief Executive Officer
FY20 Full YearResults
2
FY22 Half Year Results
Group highlights
Revenue and earnings growth building on a very strong prior comparative period
only
• All pillars continue to benefit from shift in
Group revenue
1
Underlying EPS
consumer behaviour
1.5% to $8.2bn
15% to 14.6c per share
• Strong Group leverage with revenue up 1.5%
use
(+14.0% 2 yrs)
and EBIT up 13.9%
Group EBIT
Interim Dividend
• Strategic acquisitions delivering material
13.9% to $231.2m
31% to 10.5c per share
contributions to Group earnings
• Continued investment in digital and
ersonal
UPAT
Operating cashflow
technology infrastructure
13.1% to $146.6m
$212.1m
• Further improvement in ESG credentials: DJSI
CRR
2 ~92%
ranking up to 21 and 69
th percentile (2020: 29
1.
Includes charge-through sales
and 56
th percentile)
2. Cash realisation ratio (CRR) = Cash flow from operations/underlying NPATDA (depreciation and amortisation not tax effected)
Strong Group revenue and earnings performance
FY20 Full YearResults
3
FY22 Half Year Results
Results overview by pillar
only
1H22
1H21
Change
2yr Change
$m
$m
%
%
Sales revenue (including charge-through sales)
Food
4,561.0
4,795.9
(4.9%)
4.1%
Liquor
2,174.4
2,039.1
6.6%
21.9%
Hardware
1,483.7
1,258.9
17.9%
42.1%
Total sales revenue (including charge-through sales)
8,219.1
8,093.9
1.5%
14.0%
Less: Charge-through sales
(1,068.5)
(1,034.2)
3.3%
Total sales revenue (Statutory Accounts)
7,150.6
7,059.7
1.3%
1H22
1H21
Change
$m
$m
%
Underlying EBIT
useFood
95.2
103.0
(7.6%)
Liquor
44.3
40.1
10.5%
ersonal
98.9
64.5
53.3%
Hardware
Business Pillars
238.4
207.6
14.8%
Corporate
(7.2)
(4.6)
nm
Total EBIT
231.2
203.0
13.9%
Sales revenue (%)
(including charge-through sales
1)
18%
16%
26%
56%
25%
59%
1H22
1H21
Underlying EBIT (%)
41%
40%
31%
50%
19%
19%
1H22
1H21
Diversifying Group Earnings
Strong operating leverage: sales 1.5%
1. Direct sales from suppliers to retailers, invoiced through Metcash
FY20 Full YearResults
FY22 Half Year Results
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Metcash Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about METCASH LIMITED
Sales 2022
14 930 M
10 452 M
10 452 M
Net income 2022
241 M
169 M
169 M
Net Debt 2022
395 M
276 M
276 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,2x
Yield 2022
4,49%
Capitalization
3 814 M
2 678 M
2 670 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,28x
EV / Sales 2023
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
7 000
Free-Float
93,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends METCASH LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
3,95 AUD
Average target price
4,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target
4,01%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.