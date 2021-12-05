Log in
Metcash : FY22 Half Year Results Presentation

12/05/2021 | 04:52pm EST
FY22

Half Year Results

only6 December 2021 useersonal

About Metcash

Our purpose onlyuse

ersonalFY20 Full YearResults

FY22 Half Year Results

Our vision

Best store in town

Passionate about independents A favourite place to work

Business partner of choice Support thriving communities Creating a sustainable future

Our values

We believe: Independence is worth fighting for; in treating our people, retailers and suppliers the way we like

to be treated; and in giving back to the communities where we live and work

1

only

GROUP OVERVIEW AND

use

DIVISIONAL RESULTS

ersonal

Jeff Adams

Group Chief Executive Officer

FY20 Full YearResults

2

FY22 Half Year Results

Group highlights

Revenue and earnings growth building on a very strong prior comparative period

only

All pillars continue to benefit from shift in

Group revenue1

Underlying EPS

consumer behaviour

1.5% to $8.2bn

15% to 14.6c per share

Strong Group leverage with revenue up 1.5%

use

(+14.0% 2 yrs)

and EBIT up 13.9%

Group EBIT

Interim Dividend

Strategic acquisitions delivering material

13.9% to $231.2m

31% to 10.5c per share

contributions to Group earnings

Continued investment in digital and

ersonal

UPAT

Operating cashflow

technology infrastructure

13.1% to $146.6m

$212.1m

Further improvement in ESG credentials: DJSI

CRR2 ~92%

ranking up to 21 and 69th percentile (2020: 29

1.

Includes charge-through sales

and 56th percentile)

2. Cash realisation ratio (CRR) = Cash flow from operations/underlying NPATDA (depreciation and amortisation not tax effected)

Strong Group revenue and earnings performance

FY20 Full YearResults

3

FY22 Half Year Results

Results overview by pillar

only

1H22

1H21

Change

2yr Change

$m

$m

%

%

Sales revenue (including charge-through sales)

Food

4,561.0

4,795.9

(4.9%)

4.1%

Liquor

2,174.4

2,039.1

6.6%

21.9%

Hardware

1,483.7

1,258.9

17.9%

42.1%

Total sales revenue (including charge-through sales)

8,219.1

8,093.9

1.5%

14.0%

Less: Charge-through sales

(1,068.5)

(1,034.2)

3.3%

Total sales revenue (Statutory Accounts)

7,150.6

7,059.7

1.3%

1H22

1H21

Change

$m

$m

%

Underlying EBIT

useFood

95.2

103.0

(7.6%)

Liquor

44.3

40.1

10.5%

ersonal

98.9

64.5

53.3%

Hardware

Business Pillars

238.4

207.6

14.8%

Corporate

(7.2)

(4.6)

nm

Total EBIT

231.2

203.0

13.9%

Food

Liquor

Hardware

Sales revenue (%)

(including charge-through sales1)

18%

16%

26%

56%

25%

59%

1H22

1H21

Underlying EBIT (%)

41%

40%

31%

50%

19%

19%

1H22

1H21

Diversifying Group Earnings

Strong operating leverage: sales 1.5%

1. Direct sales from suppliers to retailers, invoiced through Metcash

FY20 Full YearResults

FY22 Half Year Results

EBIT 13.9%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
