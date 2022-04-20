Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Metcash Limited
  News
  Summary
    MTS   AU000000MTS0

METCASH LIMITED

(MTS)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:57:39 pm EDT
4.745 AUD   +1.17%
04/20METCASH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MTS
PU
03/17METCASH : Change in substantial holding from PDL
PU
03/10Metcash CEO to Retire in October
MT
Metcash : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MTS

04/20/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name METCASH LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MTS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

621,872

19/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity METCASH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MTS

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 32112073480

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MTSAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

MTS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

15/4/2022

15/4/2022

621,872

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Alistair Bell

Alistair Bell 38,771

Scott Andrew Marshall

Scott Andrew Marshall 77,054

Chris Baddock

Chris Baddock 54,114

Annette Welsh

Annette Welsh 57,062

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 19/4/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

621,872

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metcash Limited published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
