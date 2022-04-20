Metcash : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MTS

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name METCASH LIMITED
Date of this announcement Thursday April 21, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
|
ASX +security
|
+securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
MTS
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
621,872
|
19/04/2022
1.1 Name of entity METCASH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code MTS
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022
Registration number 32112073480
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
MTSAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHT
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
MTS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of options
|
The first date the options were
|
The last date the options were
|
that were exercised or other
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
+convertible securities that were
|
securities were converted
|
securities were converted
|
converted
|
15/4/2022
|
15/4/2022
|
621,872
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
Alistair Bell
Alistair Bell 38,771
Scott Andrew Marshall
Scott Andrew Marshall 77,054
Chris Baddock
Chris Baddock 54,114
Annette Welsh
Annette Welsh 57,062
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 19/4/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
621,872
