General Announcement::Press Release

Metech Enters Into Joint Venture

to Manufacture and Distribute

Lab-Grown Diamonds

Singapore, 26 September 2021 - SGX-listedMetech International Limited ("Metech" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is pleased to announce that its wholly- owned subsidiary, Asian Green Tech Pte. Ltd ("AGT"), has entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") with X Diamond Capital Pte. Ltd. ("XDC") on 24 September 2021 to establish a joint venture, pursuant to which AGT and XDC (collectively, the "Parties") will incorporate a joint venture company ("JV Company") in Singapore to carry out the business of manufacturing and distribution of lab-growndiamonds (the "Joint Venture").

Under the JVA, AGT shall operate and manage the JV Company while XDC shall provide technical support to the JV Company.

The Rising Popularity and Applications of Lab-Grown Diamonds

A lab-grown diamond is a diamond: chemically, physically and optically identical to a mined diamond.

While diamonds are more widely known to be used in jewellery, diamonds are also commonly used for industrial applications as they are extremely effective at polishing, cutting, and drilling.

Furthermore, lab-grown diamonds have the edge over mined diamonds with regards to their purity and hardness, with lab-grown diamonds found to be ten times more durable than natural diamonds. The US Department of Energy reports that diamond-based components reduce energy losses by up to 90%(1).

According to figures published by Diamond Foundry, the total environmental footprint of mined diamonds is much higher than lab diamonds(2).

In May 2021, the world's largest jewellery, Pandora, says it will no longer sell mined diamonds and will switch to exclusively laboratory-made diamonds due to concerns about the environment and working practices in the mining industry(3).

Lab-grown diamond production has ballooned in recent years, with 6-7 million carats produced in 2020 alone, though still a tiny industry compared to diamond mining, which peaked at 152 million carats in