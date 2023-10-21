Metech International Limited Announces Changes to the Composition of the Board Committees

October 21, 2023 at 12:57 am EDT Share

Metech International Limited announced the following changes in the Board Committees, with effect from 20 October 2023: (i) the cessation of Mr. Zhang Keke as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee ("RC"); (ii) the appointment of Ms. Lucy Yow Su Chin ("Ms. Yow") as the Chairman of the RC and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee; and (iii) the cessation of Mr. Wang Zhuo as a member of RC. In respect of the appointment of Ms. Yow to the Audit Committee, the Board considers Ms. Yow to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

Following the above, the composition of the respective Board Committees are as follows: Audit Committee; Mr. Long Zheng Chairman, Mr. Ng Cheng Huat Member, Mr. Zhang Keke Member, Ms. Lucy Yow Su Chin Member. Nominating Committee; Mr. Zhang Keke Chairman, Mr. Ng Cheng Huat Member, Mr. Long Zheng Member, Ms. Lucy Yow Su Chin Member, Remuneration Committee; Ms. Lucy Yow Su Chin Chairman, Mr. Ng Cheng Huat Member

Mr. Zhang Keke Member Mr. Long Zheng Member.