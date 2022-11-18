Meten : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

As previously disclosed in its current report on Form 6-K dated December 22, 2021, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (the "Company") entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with four individuals, pursuant to which all parties agreed to form a joint venture for the purpose of engaging in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing and selling cryptocurrency mining machines (the "Joint Venture"). The Company held 21% of the equity interests in the Joint Venture, with the option to acquire the equity interests held by the other parties to the Joint Venture Agreement under certain conditions as set forth in the Joint Venture Agreement.

On October 19, 2022, the Company disclosed in its current report on Form 6-K that the Company proposed to enter into an equity transfer agreement with each of the four other equity holders of the Joint Venture. The Equity Transfer Agreement was approved by the Company's board of directors through a set of resolutions dated November 2, 2022. On December 31, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive equity transfer agreement (the "Equity Transfer Agreement"), a copy of which is attached hereto as exhibit 10.1, pursuant to which the Company issued 3,532,841 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.003 per share, valued at RMB7,120,478, to the four equity holders on November 10, 2022. The equity transfer procedures of the Joint Venture is in process as of the date of this report, and the Company expects such procedures to be completed by the end of November 2022.

