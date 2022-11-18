Advanced search
    METX   KYG6055H1487

METEN HOLDING GROUP LTD.

(METX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-18 pm EST
0.2461 USD   +0.04%
11/18Meten : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
09/21Meten Holding Group Receives Non-Compliance Letter From Nasdaq
MT
09/20Meten Holding Group Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
PR
Meten : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

11/18/2022 | 09:19pm EST
As previously disclosed in its current report on Form 6-K dated December 22, 2021, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (the "Company") entered into a joint venture agreement (the "Joint Venture Agreement") with four individuals, pursuant to which all parties agreed to form a joint venture for the purpose of engaging in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing and selling cryptocurrency mining machines (the "Joint Venture"). The Company held 21% of the equity interests in the Joint Venture, with the option to acquire the equity interests held by the other parties to the Joint Venture Agreement under certain conditions as set forth in the Joint Venture Agreement.

On October 19, 2022, the Company disclosed in its current report on Form 6-K that the Company proposed to enter into an equity transfer agreement with each of the four other equity holders of the Joint Venture. The Equity Transfer Agreement was approved by the Company's board of directors through a set of resolutions dated November 2, 2022. On December 31, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive equity transfer agreement (the "Equity Transfer Agreement"), a copy of which is attached hereto as exhibit 10.1, pursuant to which the Company issued 3,532,841 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.003 per share, valued at RMB7,120,478, to the four equity holders on November 10, 2022. The equity transfer procedures of the Joint Venture is in process as of the date of this report, and the Company expects such procedures to be completed by the end of November 2022.

EXHIBIT INDEX

No. Description
10.1 Equity Transfer Agreement entered into by and among Meten Holding Group Ltd., Vermilion Bird Holding Group Limited, ZX Investment Group Limited, LIAO Manning, and Yun Feng Assets Inc., dated October 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Meten Holding Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 02:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
