Change of Directors' Interest Notices

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Meteoric Resources NL ABN 64 107 985 651

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Patrick Burke Date of last notice 16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Rowan Hall Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 9 November 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢ exp 28/05/2023 7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights 7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 7,500,000 Number disposed 7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢ exp 28/05/2023 7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights 7,500,000 ordinary shares

