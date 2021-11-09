Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Meteoric Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEI   AU000000MEI3

METEORIC RESOURCES NL

(MEI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.021 AUD   +13.51%
02:03aChange of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
01:53aApplication for quotation of securities - MEI
PU
11/03Meteoric Resources NL announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.7 million in funding
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change of Directors' Interest Notices

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

`Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Meteoric Resources NL

ABN

64 107 985 651

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Patrick Burke

Date of last notice

16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rowan Hall Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢

exp

28/05/2023

7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

7,500,000

Number disposed

7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢

exp

28/05/2023

7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights

7,500,000 ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Conversion of vested Class C Performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Rights.

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

No

or contracts detailed above traded

during a closed period where

prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

N/A

provided, on what date was it

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

`Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Meteoric Resources NL

ABN

64 107 985 651

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Kitto

Date of last notice

16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Precambrian Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

4,000,000 Class B Performance Rights

3,000,000 Class C Performance Rights

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

3,000,000

Number disposed

3,000,000 Class C Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

4,000,000 Class B Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Conversion of vested Class C Performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Rights.

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

No

or contracts detailed above traded

during a closed period where

prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

N/A

provided, on what date was it

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

`Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Meteoric Resources NL

ABN

64 107 985 651

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Shastri Ramnath

Date of last notice

16 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

Ram Jam Holdings Inc.

(including registered holder)

2.

Shastri Ramnath

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

300,000 ordinary shares

2.

1,500,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢ exp

28/05/2023

2.

1,000,000 Class B Performance Rights

2.

1,000,000 Class C Performance Rights

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,000,000

Number disposed

1,000,000 Class C Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meteoric Resources NL published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METEORIC RESOURCES NL
02:03aChange of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
01:53aApplication for quotation of securities - MEI
PU
11/03Meteoric Resources NL announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.7 million in funding
CI
10/26METEORIC RESOURCES NL : Strikes Thick Gold Mineralized Zones at Western Australia's Palm S..
MT
10/25Meteoric Resources NL Receives Final Results from the 2021 Program Carried Out at the c..
CI
10/24Meteoric Resources NL Announces 640m Zone of Anomalous Copper Mineralisation
CI
09/30METEORIC RESOURCES NL : - Closing Date for Nominations
AQ
09/30Meteoric Resources Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/21METEORIC RESOURCES NL : Encounters Thick Gold Zones at Butchers Creek Deposit; Shares Sink..
MT
09/21Meteoric Resources NL Provides Update in Thick Gold Mineralised Zones At Butchers Creek
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,04 M -6,69 M -6,69 M
Net cash 2021 3,97 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart METEORIC RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Meteoric Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METEORIC RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Tunks Managing Director & Executive Director
Patrick Nicolas Burke Executive Chairman
Shastri Meranda Ramnath Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Peter Sheehan Operations Manager
Paul Anthony Kitto Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METEORIC RESOURCES NL-72.00%21
BHP GROUP-14.26%134 726
RIO TINTO PLC-18.21%100 194
GLENCORE PLC54.70%64 232
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.13%46 110
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.52%33 976