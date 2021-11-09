Change of Directors' Interest Notices
Name of entity
Meteoric Resources NL
ABN
64 107 985 651
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Patrick Burke
Date of last notice
16 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Rowan Hall Pty Ltd
Date of change
9 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢
28/05/2023
7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
7,500,000
Number disposed
7,500,000 Class C Performance Rights
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
13,000,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢
28/05/2023
7,500,000 Class B Performance Rights
7,500,000 ordinary shares
Nature of change
Conversion of vested Class C Performance
Rights.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Closed period
Were the interests in the securities
No
or contracts detailed above traded
during a
closed period where
prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance
N/A
provided to allow the trade to
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was
N/A
provided, on what date was it
provided?
Name of entity
Meteoric Resources NL
ABN
64 107 985 651
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Kitto
Date of last notice
16 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Precambrian Pty Ltd
Date of change
9 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
4,000,000 Class B Performance Rights
3,000,000 Class C Performance Rights
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
3,000,000
Number disposed
3,000,000 Class C Performance Rights
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares
4,000,000 Class B Performance Rights
Nature of change
Conversion of vested Class C Performance
Rights.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Closed period
Were the interests in the securities
No
or contracts detailed above traded
during a
closed period where
prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance
N/A
provided to allow the trade to
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was
N/A
provided, on what date was it
provided?
Name of entity
Meteoric Resources NL
ABN
64 107 985 651
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Shastri Ramnath
Date of last notice
16 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
1.
Ram Jam Holdings Inc.
2.
Shastri Ramnath
Date of change
9 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
1.
300,000 ordinary shares
2.
1,500,000 options exercisable at 2.4¢ exp
28/05/2023
2.
1,000,000 Class B Performance Rights
2.
1,000,000 Class C Performance Rights
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
1,000,000
Number disposed
1,000,000 Class C Performance Rights
Value/Consideration
Nil
